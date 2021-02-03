DONNIE JOHNSTON: This week's snowfall was a real treat

WE GOT our snow!
It wasn’t a full-fledged blizzard, but I’ll take it.
I don’t much trust the weathermen these days because they tend to be too dramatic, but Saturday’s forecast looked promising, so I did prepare.
I had already filled the wood rack on the deck, cleaned the ashes from the fireplace and charged the generator battery in case we lost power. So, other than filling the bird feeder, there was little left to do except head to the grocery store.
When it comes to a snowstorm, a supermarket provides a pretty good barometer for how much is coming. If all the milk is gone and the checkout lines extend back to the meat section, you’d better watch out.
If there is no milk, bread or cereal, you might as well figure on being shut in till April. If all the toilet paper is gone, you may never see the light of day again.
I saw none of the above around 1 p.m. Saturday, so I was confident we were in for nothing more than a pretty snow. Still, I needed to stock up on the essentials.
I already had plenty of milk—I only drink it with Oreos and occasionally on cereal, but I am not a big cereal eater—and I am still well stocked with toilet paper from the original COVID crunch last spring. But there were a few items I did need just in case I was shut in for more than two days.
I made my purchases and rushed home because I wanted to squeeze in one last set of tennis before the courts were covered. I put my groceries away, filled the bird feeder that headed out with my racquet.
As I drove down my 1.5-mile lane, I could see the tractors lined up in all the driveways, their owners praying for measurable snow to plow. We hadn’t had a major snowstorm in about six years, and while my immediate neighborhood fared pretty well during that semi-blizzard thanks to one neighbor who clears everything, others in the extended neighborhood didn’t.
So several folks, vowing never to be snowbound again, went out and bought $40,000 tractors with blades and mid-size ATVs or some kind of rig to keep their driveways clean. Of course, they have been sitting in the shed for years, waiting for the next big snow that never came.
But now all those unused snow blades—yet to have a single scratch—were attached, and all the gas tanks were filled with enough fuel to plow every road between here and Los Angeles. And yes, all the owners were as excited as kids on Christmas Eve.
I never did understand why people are in such a hurry to clear away the snow. Remember that last big one in 2015? I didn’t shovel a bit and it all was gone by March. Nature takes care of things. Hey! We’re in the clutches of global warming. It will get warm and all the snow will eventually melt. Don’t sweat it! No sense killing yourself shoveling when the sun will eventually take care of everything.
Anyhow, when I got back from the grocery store, I was so ready to play tennis that I really didn’t take stock of my snow essentials. So after I put my racquet away and took a showe,r I double checked to make sure I didn’t need to make another trip to the store before nightfall.
I keep most of my “essentials” on my kitchen island and my inventory showed the following:
Eight blueberry turnovers, two large cinnamon buns, a dozen cake doughnuts, a full package of Fig Newtons, two full packages or Oreos, 12 lemon cake slices and one large, uneaten slice of chocolate cake.
There were eight 64-ounce bottles of Diet Coke in the rack, and in the refrigerator I found two dozen ice cream sandwiches, a bag of Almond Joys, 15 Hershey bars, half a bag of Hershey’s Kisses and a container and a half of buckeyes.
I had a pound of pickle loaf, two cans of refrigerated cinnamon buns and a box of frozen corndogs that I could heat up in the fireplace if the electricity went out.
I also bought chips and cheese dip and a can of sweet gherkins in case I had a craving (I don’t think I’m pregnant).
Of course, if things really got bad, I had some grapes, two bananas, a yellow squash, half a cucumber and dozens of cans of beans, tomatoes, beets and kraut in the pantry. Oh, and a bushel of potatoes.
But as long as the sweets and the pickle loaf held out, I figured I wouldn't have to dig into the real food stockpile.
With these “essentials,” I made out pretty well during the snow. Everyone prepares differently, and toilet paper is not way up on my survivor list. Never could stand the taste of that stuff.
Everyone survived. I had my island of sweets and all the neighbors finally got to play with their snowplows.
And we all are living happily ever after.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com