DONNIE JOHNSTON: This week's snowfall was a real treat

I made my purchases and rushed home because I wanted to squeeze in one last set of tennis before the courts were covered. I put my groceries away, filled the bird feeder that headed out with my racquet.

As I drove down my 1.5-mile lane, I could see the tractors lined up in all the driveways, their owners praying for measurable snow to plow. We hadn’t had a major snowstorm in about six years, and while my immediate neighborhood fared pretty well during that semi-blizzard thanks to one neighbor who clears everything, others in the extended neighborhood didn’t.

So several folks, vowing never to be snowbound again, went out and bought $40,000 tractors with blades and mid-size ATVs or some kind of rig to keep their driveways clean. Of course, they have been sitting in the shed for years, waiting for the next big snow that never came.

But now all those unused snow blades—yet to have a single scratch—were attached, and all the gas tanks were filled with enough fuel to plow every road between here and Los Angeles. And yes, all the owners were as excited as kids on Christmas Eve.