DONNIE JOHNSTON: Time is running out for holiday shopping

MEN ARE starting to panic.
There are two days before Christmas and many men still haven’t shopped for Christmas presents for their wives or girlfriends.
Right about now, men are starting to realize that time is running out and they had better get rolling. Christmas waits for no one. It comes whether we are ready or not.
It is not like men are overburdened by Christmas. In most households, the male’s only two responsibilities are putting up the Christmas lights outside and buying a present for the wife. Women usually take care of the rest.
But men are procrastinators. They put off and put off shopping until about two days before the holiday. When panic sets in, they rush to the mall.
What to buy? Most men don’t have a clue what a woman wants for Christmas so they just wander around stores looking lost and bewildered. They are a sad sight to behold.
Fortunately, most department stores have saleswomen who can offer suggestions. Without these ladies, it would be a sad Christmas indeed.
Most men learn early on that they cannot buy clothes for women. In the first place, most men have no idea what size his wife wears, in great part because women won’t acknowledge their weight.
One former saleslady remembered asking a customer what size his wife wore and, of course, he had no idea. Then she asked the wife’s approximate size.
“About your size,” the husband answered as he took a look at the slender 18-year-old employee.
Right after Christmas the wife, who weighed about 200 pounds, came into the store to exchange the clothes that were about five sizes too small. Perhaps the husband remembered his wife as she looked in high school.
No, clothes are not a good idea unless you know exact measurements and sizes. But even if you know these particulars, you’ll seldom pick out what a woman would find attractive. You might want to stay away from the clothing department.
Jewelry! Ah, now you have a much better chance of finding something a woman wants—and will actually use—at a jewelry store.
But beware. The cost of gold and silver has gone up since Santa Claus’ last visit, and sticker shock may send you reeling. Still, jewelry is usually a safe bet and again, a salesperson can help guide you through the annual ordeal.
One place it is not safe to shop is in the housewares section—unless you have been married for a very long time and your wife is very understanding. While a man would be thrilled with a drill for his workshop, an electric can opener is not a romantic gift for a woman.
Of course, men can be pretty picky, too. I remember the story of the man who wanted a hunting bow so his wife decided to surprise him at Christmas. She bought the bow, gift wrapped it and stuck it away where she was sure her husband would never find it.
But he did find it and, being curious, he opened the package and discovered that it was not the bow he wanted. So he returned it to the store and swapped it out for the one he did want. The wife was more surprised than the husband on Christmas morning.
One year, I wanted three items I was sure Santa was not going to bring. So I bought them myself, wrapped them up and put them under the tree. I was the happiest camper on Christmas morning.
After finding a gift, the first thing most men will ask the saleslady is, “Will you wrap it for me?”
Men are generally terrible at gift wrapping. A woman can wrap a present with two small strips of tape, while a man will use a whole roll. Still, I suppose, it is the thought that counts.
And the thought is, “I just wish Christmas was over and done with” or, “Please just let me get through the holiday.” If it was up to men, there would be no Christmas as we know it.
Take a deep breath, guys. Christmas will eventually pass and life will get back to normal. But it is fine to panic today. I’m panicking as I write this column.
Funny, women buy for the kids and the grandmas and the cousins and everybody else with little or no problem. Men usually have one person to buy for and they panic.
That’s just the way men are.
