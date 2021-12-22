DONNIE JOHNSTON: Time is running out for holiday shopping

Of course, men can be pretty picky, too. I remember the story of the man who wanted a hunting bow so his wife decided to surprise him at Christmas. She bought the bow, gift wrapped it and stuck it away where she was sure her husband would never find it.

But he did find it and, being curious, he opened the package and discovered that it was not the bow he wanted. So he returned it to the store and swapped it out for the one he did want. The wife was more surprised than the husband on Christmas morning.

One year, I wanted three items I was sure Santa was not going to bring. So I bought them myself, wrapped them up and put them under the tree. I was the happiest camper on Christmas morning.

After finding a gift, the first thing most men will ask the saleslady is, “Will you wrap it for me?”

Men are generally terrible at gift wrapping. A woman can wrap a present with two small strips of tape, while a man will use a whole roll. Still, I suppose, it is the thought that counts.

And the thought is, “I just wish Christmas was over and done with” or, “Please just let me get through the holiday.” If it was up to men, there would be no Christmas as we know it.