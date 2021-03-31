DONNIE JOHNSTON: To eliminate COVID, everyone needs to get a shot

If they are willing to risk getting COVID and dying, that’s their choice. The problem is that “their choice” affects other Americans. As long as COVID spreads, the rest of us are going to have to wear masks and take other precautions to protect the hard-heads among us who refuse to get vaccinated.

Well, I’m not willing to do that. If there is a proven vaccine and people refuse to take it, they must proceed at their own risk. If they want to wear masks forever, that’s up to them, but the rest of us are getting close to the point where we’re going to throw ours away.

According to national estimates, most of the people who are refusing shots are Republicans who don’t trust the government. I know they don’t like Joe Biden, but they were refusing to take the vaccine when Donald Trump was president. They apparently didn’t trust their own party any more than they trust the Democrats.

As I have said in prior columns, this “chip in the vaccine” business is something of a sorcerer’s tale. People who believe this would likely rush to a Kool-Aid party hosted by Jim Jones.