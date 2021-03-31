DONNIE JOHNSTON: To eliminate COVID, everyone needs to get a shot

WHEN THE first airplanes took to the sky, there were those who were sure those flying machines would rip open the clouds and allow rain to pour out.
In the 1950s, there were Americans who refused to watch those newfangled television sets because they thought the light rays from the screen would blind them.
And in the 1960s, there were people who believed that sending rockets into outer space was causing hurricanes and tornadoes.
We look back and laugh at such ignorance, even while many Americans today are refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine because they are sure the government has put a chip in each dose so Washington can track our every move.
It is hard to believe that such a Dark Ages mentality still exists, but it does. And getting rid of it is a key in getting rid of COVID and getting life back to normal.
Earlier this week, I had a Facebook battle with an old friend who refuses to take the shot because she knows the vaccine is all about government control. COVID, she admitted, is real, but she’s not going to take the shot just to spite the government.
All I could do was shake my head.
Back in January, I complained that the vaccine rollout was unorganized and that we would never get the masses protected until large-scale vaccination centers were set up.
Well, that has happened and we’re giving shots at a record pace. Great! Pretty soon, we’ll be done with these masks and can hope we’ll never hear the phrase “social distancing” again. Businesses will reopen, people will go back to work and we can go watch our children play baseball.
Many people are complaining that they can’t get vaccinated fast enough and can’t wait for their turns at clinics. We’re about to get through this, right?
According to almost every major news source, about 25–30 percent of the American population is refusing to get vaccinated. That old Dark Ages mentality is alive and well. Some just don’t trust the shots or the government—which, incidentally, didn’t develop the vaccine at some germ warfare lab—that is promoting them.
Do they not trust the polio vaccine they got as a child? What about the smallpox, chicken pox and measles shots they took?
Well, actually some don’t—and won’t allow their children to get immunized. I’m shaking my head as I type.
Thirty percent of the American population equates to about 90 million people. If we have 90 million unvaccinated people in this country when this immunization effort is over, we will be wearing masks forever because COVID is not going away.
What these stubborn people don’t seem to realize is that even if the rest of us are vaccinated, we can still carry and spread the virus to those who have not been immunized. Unless these unvaccinated people have a natural immunity, they are likely to contract the virus at some point.
If they are willing to risk getting COVID and dying, that’s their choice. The problem is that “their choice” affects other Americans. As long as COVID spreads, the rest of us are going to have to wear masks and take other precautions to protect the hard-heads among us who refuse to get vaccinated.
Well, I’m not willing to do that. If there is a proven vaccine and people refuse to take it, they must proceed at their own risk. If they want to wear masks forever, that’s up to them, but the rest of us are getting close to the point where we’re going to throw ours away.
According to national estimates, most of the people who are refusing shots are Republicans who don’t trust the government. I know they don’t like Joe Biden, but they were refusing to take the vaccine when Donald Trump was president. They apparently didn’t trust their own party any more than they trust the Democrats.
As I have said in prior columns, this “chip in the vaccine” business is something of a sorcerer’s tale. People who believe this would likely rush to a Kool-Aid party hosted by Jim Jones.
As I have said before, if you have a cellphone, anybody can track you anywhere. I have a friend who walked into a casino where she didn’t gamble and didn’t make a purchase. But she did send one text while in the building. Now she gets gambling ads on her phone daily.
How do you think all those people who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 were tracked down? Their cellphones. The government doesn’t need a microchip in a vaccine to find you.
Sometimes you have to make decisions for the good of the people as a whole. Taking the COVID vaccine, like taking the polio vaccine, is one of those decisions.
Your future is in your own hands.
Get the shot!
Donnie Johnston: