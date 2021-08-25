DONNIE JOHNSTON: Trebek replacement fiasco puts beloved game show in 'Jeopardy'

ALEX TREBEK has to be turning over in his grave.

The powers that be created a monumental mess trying to come up with a replacement for the man who turned “Jeopardy!” into the most successful TV game show of all time.

Last week, Mike Richards, who is the producer of “Jeopardy!,” was hired as Trebek’s permanent replacement, but five days later he stepped down because of offensive comments he once made.

The show, whose fall season begins in early September, is back to square one. Now “Jeopardy!” is steeped in controversy and mired in political correctness. What a mess!

It really didn’t have to be. All the producers had to do was to select a replacement back in December and keep on chugging.

But no! The front office had to drag the replacement quest out for eight months with guest host after guest host. This was all supposed to be a tribute to Trebek, but what it has turned into is a fiasco.

Trebek had incurable cancer and the show’s producers knew he would not last long. Why didn’t they have his replacement lined up? I don’t think that would have hurt Trebek’s feelings, because he loved “Jeopardy!” and wanted it to continue after he was gone. For that to happen, some other host would have to take over.