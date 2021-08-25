DONNIE JOHNSTON: Trebek replacement fiasco puts beloved game show in 'Jeopardy'

ALEX TREBEK has to be turning over in his grave.
The powers that be created a monumental mess trying to come up with a replacement for the man who turned “Jeopardy!” into the most successful TV game show of all time.
Last week, Mike Richards, who is the producer of “Jeopardy!,” was hired as Trebek’s permanent replacement, but five days later he stepped down because of offensive comments he once made.
The show, whose fall season begins in early September, is back to square one. Now “Jeopardy!” is steeped in controversy and mired in political correctness. What a mess!
It really didn’t have to be. All the producers had to do was to select a replacement back in December and keep on chugging.
But no! The front office had to drag the replacement quest out for eight months with guest host after guest host. This was all supposed to be a tribute to Trebek, but what it has turned into is a fiasco.
Trebek had incurable cancer and the show’s producers knew he would not last long. Why didn’t they have his replacement lined up? I don’t think that would have hurt Trebek’s feelings, because he loved “Jeopardy!” and wanted it to continue after he was gone. For that to happen, some other host would have to take over.
Ken Jennings was the obvious choice. He remains the show’s all-time money winner, he is personable and he reads the clues well. On top of all that, he is also a consultant for the show. The transition could have been seamless.
Maybe the producers felt that having someone step right in to fill Trebek’s shoes would have been disrespectful. More likely they saw this as an opportunity to gain ratings and publicity, have a bunch of big names come in to say that Trebek could never be replaced and call it a period of mourning.
Trebek, like all of us, can be replaced. In this season of guest hosts, it has become evident that the show is bigger than the host.
Now, many faithful viewers, myself included, are getting fed up with the politics involved. Some have even said they will stop watching.
All this controversy has now given this much-loved game show a black eye. Suddenly, “Jeopardy!” is tainted with every “ism” that has made America the crazy society it is today.
Suddenly everybody is offended, and all that’s left is for the Republicans to blame the Democrats and the Democrats to blame the Republicans for Trebek’s death. And that may yet happen.
No matter who takes over as host now, someone will not be happy. There will be those who dig into that person’s background and find something that he or she once did or said that will be offensive to someone. That’s the way America operates today.
It is shameful, but it is true. We are a nation out to destroy, a people ready and willing to cast the first stone.
It was all supposed to be a wonderful tribute to Alex Trebek. Now it is a joke.
After eight months, “Jeopardy!” still has no permanent host. All this controversy may cause some to back away from being named as permanent host. I know I would be hesitant to step into a hotbed like this.
And it didn’t have to be this way. When Trebek died, “Jeopardy!” could have had his replacement ready and that would have been that. But the show’s producers were determined to complicate the situation, perhaps in hopes of better ratings.
Answer: “Jeopardy!”
Question: What is the biggest mess in television today?
End of story.
Donnie Johnston: