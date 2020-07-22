YOU WOULD have thought I had asked for the moon. Or to be allowed to pay my bill in eggs
and potatoes.
I went to the doctor last week for my annual checkup. In these COVID-19 times, just the visit is trying enough.
The appointment was at 1:45 p.m., so after eating lunch and killing a few minutes at the music store, I decided to go on to the doctor’s office. After all, they always tell you to come at least 15 minutes early.
I was met at the door by a nervous nurse who was all upset at my early arrival.
“Did they tell you to come early?” she asked in a sort of frantic tone.
“Well, they always say get here 15 minutes early,” I replied.
“Well, you’re 30 minutes early,” she said.
Suddenly, I was worried that she was going to call the police because I had shown up early. Her manner was that emphatic.
Finally, the lady told me I could have a seat on a bench outside the office and I did, where I commiserated with a friend who had gotten the same treatment.
Eventually, after answering some questions and having my temperature taken, I was allowed inside and went to the receptionist’s window, where I was careful to stand on a floor marking six feet away from the plastic.
After a few questions, the receptionist tried to hand me some paperwork. From six feet away, I couldn’t reach it, no matter how much I leaned forward.
“I’m giving you permission to come closer,” the receptionist said.
I shook my head.
“The sign says stay this far away,” I replied. “I obey the rules.”
A stalemate achieved, I finally said, “Just throw the papers out here on the floor and I’ll pick them up.”
She refused. Then she got up and leaned forward, sticking her head past the plastic carrier. She was not six feet away anymore. Danger! Danger! But I too leaned forward, careful not to leave my mark, and took the pages. The rest of me might catch something, but my feet wouldn’t.
I was called to the examining room, where I sat for about 15 minutes before the doctor came in. I thought they had forgotten me. That happened once before at this office. I was the last patient of the day and they forgot I was in the examining room. Finally, I walked out into the hall and found that only one receptionist and I were still there. I didn’t want that to happen again.
Finally, the doctor and an intern came in and the doctor asked if I would mind if the intern talked to me first. That was fine. She was a very nice young lady.
During our conversation, I told her that one thing I wanted from my blood work that day was to find out my blood type.
She asked why and I replied that I just wanted to know my blood type. Apparently, no one had ever asked her this before so she hemmed and hawed and told me I would have to talk to the doctor about that. So I did.
Well, apparently he had never heard that question before, either, so he beat around the bush for five minutes before telling me that if I ever had an operation they would type my blood right then and there so there would be no mistakes.
I told him that was fine, but I would like to know my blood type now, not when I was under sedation.
“But the insurance might not pay for that,” he said.
“I’ll pay if the insurance doesn’t,” I replied. “I want to know my blood type.”
“But I don’t know if we can do that,” hesaid.
I reminded him that his was a big operation associated with a prestigious and world-renowned university.
“Surely someone in this organization can type my blood,” I said.
When the examination was over, I went down to get my blood work done. I took a seat and again I waited and waited.
Finally, a nurse came out and handed me some papers.
“Take these over to the hospital and get your blood work there,” the surly lady said.
“Why the hospital?” I asked, having already been at this office almost 90 minutes.
“We can’t do blood typing here,” she said. “The hospital will do it before your operation.”
Suddenly, I had been scheduled for surgery.
“I’m not having an operation,” I replied.
“Then why do you want to know your blood type?” came a terse reply.
“Curiosity,” I said. “It IS my body.”
Now I was too tired to continue this run-around.
“Just do the regular blood work,” I said. “I’ll do the blood typing at some other time.”
I got a call Monday with my lab results. The nurse left the message on my phone (per my instructions).
Her last words were, “And the doctor said he would call you with your blood type when the results come in.”
Good luck on that!
Like I said, you would have thought I had asked for eternal peace on Earth.
All I wanted was my blood type.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.