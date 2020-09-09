DONNIE JOHNSTON: We couldn't avoid the virus, but maybe we can dodge an asteroid

LET ME THROW out some random thoughts today.
First, let’s discuss poop in the sewer. I know this is not a pleasant subject for those reading this column at breakfast, but it is important stuff.
I read with great interest the story in last Sunday’s paper about how Stafford County sewage is being analyzed to determine how much the coronavirus has spread. The consensus, according to the story, was that as much as 18 percent of North Stafford’s population could be carrying the virus.
That doesn’t surprise me at all. In fact, I have long felt that the numbers could be much higher, maybe 25–40 percent. Some people have the virus, but they aren’t sick, so they don’t get tested. It is in their systems, but is doing no harm (that we know of), so they don’t know they have it.
It may well be like strep. Some people carry that bacteria all the time, but they don’t get sick. Others, especially young children, come down with strep every five or six weeks.
Individual immune systems apparently play a great part in who gets sick from bacteria like strep or a virus like COVID. In other words, you may be a carrier of either but not know it. Hence, the masks we wear.
To determine an accurate percentage of how many Americans actually carry the COVID virus, it would be necessary to test every person at exactly the same time and separate the carriers from the non-carriers. That would give us an exact number of the people who have the virus and immediate separation would be the ultimate safety measure.
But that’s not going to happen, because even if we performed simultaneous tests here in the United States, it would also have to be done worldwide.
So, sifting through the poop may be the best way to gauge how many Americans are infected. Did you ever think America, one of the most advanced countries in the world, would be using sewage for medical purposes? Well, this is 2020 and strange things have been happening.
Speaking of nasty stuff, I washed my mask for the first time the other day. For four months, I have walking around wearing my John Wayne mask and never thought once about washing it.
Men just don’t consider such things. Why should I have to wash my mask? I’m the only one who breathes into it and I use Listerine every day. My breath should be clean.
But I do remember sneezing into it several times. You have to sneeze into your mask because taking it off to sneeze would be contrary to why you are wearing it. So, to help save the world, I just sneezed into my mask when if felt the urge to sneeze.
But someone—a woman, of course—said that wearing a mask for four months without washing it was unsanitary. And she may have been right, because when I looked closely at the picture on the front, John Wayne was now holding his nose, something he hadn’t been doing when the mask was new.
So, against my better judgment, I washed it. I was afraid it might fall apart if I scrubbed it, but to my joy, it didn’t. After all, what would I have done if I had ruined it?
You can’t find John Wayne masks everywhere. And any cultured gentleman in a cowboy hat would never be caught dead in public wearing anything but a John Wayne mask.
Now John Wayne no longer holds his nose.
As I said, all this is just part of the screwiest year on record. COVID, masks, protests, riots, people holed up in caves to avoid catching the virus. What else could possibly happen?
Well, there is an asteroid heading toward Earth. No joke. According to reports, it is about 6.5 feet long and will make its appearance, again no joke, on Nov. 2, the day before the election.
No, it is not supposed to actually hit Earth, but NASA says it will definitely be in our immediate neighborhood, as close as 4,700 miles (the moon is 250,000 miles away).
And although asteroids have been known to change course, the space agency says this one has only about a 4 percent chance of hitting us.
Hey! This is 2020. Every weird thing that could happen has happened, so why not an asteroid strike the day before the election?
Democrats are already saying Trump ordered the space rock and Republicans contend some Democratic protester threw it.
Unfortunately, if the asteroid does hit, it won’t wipe out civilization.
Sad, because right now humanity is really ready for a reboot.
What it would probably do is land in the poop and splatter COVID all over everything. It has been that kind of a year.
Donnie Johnston:
