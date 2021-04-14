DONNIE JOHNSTON: We seem to be a little too comfortable with COVID lifestyle

WE THOUGHT it would all be over by last fall, but here we are almost 14 months later, still dealing with COVID-19.
Things are starting to get somewhat back to normal with more and more fans back in the stands at baseball games and restaurants almost full again.
But many people are still working from home and they’re getting used to the idea. They do not want to go back to the office or the classroom. They like this arrangement.
I don’t blame them. Why get up early and fight the traffic when you can get up late, turn on your computer at your leisure and work all day in Walmart formal attire (pajamas and tank tops)? You don’t even have to shave or take a shower and you can run to the refrigerator anytime you like.
Telecommuters work just as hard at home as they did when they were at the office. I know because they tell me so every time I go to the golf course. They make no bones about the fact that they are “working from home” as they tee up the ball on the first hole. Most also give me a sheepish grin, like they’re getting away with something, as they explain their work situation.
They love telecommuting. The money they save on gas they can use to play golf two or three times during the work week when greens fees are cheaper.
This pandemic has saved some golf courses. Before COVID, there were weekdays when hardly anyone showed up. Now the fairways are full of telecommuters checking their “business” email on their cellphones between shots. Courses are packed every day.
Teachers seem to be fighting going back to the classroom more than office workers. I guess they don’t want to get up early either. Those who in the past argued that students need that one-on-one attention are now saying that virtual learning is just as good.
I can understand that. In person, you have to deal with troublemakers and send them to the principal’s office. On Zoom, you just eliminate the bad kid’s image and all is right with the world again.
Hey! Don’t get me wrong. I’m all for distance learning. If we keep the teachers at home, we can quit spending taxpayer dollars to build schools. In fact, we might be able to renovate what school buildings we have now into low-cost housing projects to help the poor.
Maybe we could also cut salaries if teachers work from home. After all, they have no travel or clothing expenses if they work virtually. And we could eliminate busses. We could save taxpayers a lot of money.
Yep, you’d have to be an idiot to want to go back to the office or the classroom. Give up golf and pickleball and trips to Walmart in the middle of the day? Fighting traffic and actually working? Who wants that?
COVID has become a valid excuse for anything and everything. Why are you playing golf on a Tuesday morning instead of being at work?
COVID.
Why has pickle loaf disappeared from the meat section of grocery stores?
COVID.
Why has the price of a sheet of plywood gone up from $37 to $97 in just a few months?
COVID.
There was even a story last week about there being a shortage of pine straw because of COVID. I didn’t know pine trees got COVID. Maybe plants should also get shots.
Perhaps that’s why pollen sufferers have had it so bad this spring. Maybe the pines and oaks and poplars all have COVID and their pollen is tainted.
In one year, we have all come to accept COVID as a valid excuse without blinking an eye. If someone messes up or wants to increase prices, all he has to do is say “COVID” and we never question what the virus has to do with the situation.
At the beginning of the season, I usually sell a 1-pound tomato for about $1.50. This summer, I am going to charge $5 and say it is because of COVID.
No, it won’t cost me a penny more to produce that luscious red tomato, but if just the word “COVID” will put an extra $3.50 in my pocket, I’m gonna take the money and run.
