DONNIE JOHNSTON: What could make 2020 worse? The return of 'The Blob'

Maybe “The Blob” is back!

Well, everything else has happened in this crazy year, so why not the return of The Blob?

I was watching "Jeopardy!" the other night and suddenly the lights went out, so I spent the next three hours in the dark. The “report” was that two substations had failed and electricity was apparently out from Winchester almost to Richmond.

Two substations at once! Kinda suspicious.

I had my TV set to record two "Matlock" shows that night and they turned out to be a couple of the best episodes of that old Andy Griffith series that I had ever seen.

I didn’t realize it when I hit the record button, but it was a two-parter. Several nights later, I watched the first, which aired between 6 and 7 p.m., and got completely caught up in the story.

I had forgotten that the electricity had gone out during the latter part of the second show (between 7 and 8), so just when Ben Matlock was about to catch the murderer, the screen went blank.

At first I was frustrated, but, as they say, everything happens for a reason. In this case, the temporary blackout may have allowed me to look into the future and see the horror that may lay upon the horizon.