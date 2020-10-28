DONNIE JOHNSTON: What could make 2020 worse? The return of 'The Blob'

Maybe “The Blob” is back!
Well, everything else has happened in this crazy year, so why not the return of The Blob?
I was watching "Jeopardy!" the other night and suddenly the lights went out, so I spent the next three hours in the dark. The “report” was that two substations had failed and electricity was apparently out from Winchester almost to Richmond.
Two substations at once! Kinda suspicious.
I had my TV set to record two "Matlock" shows that night and they turned out to be a couple of the best episodes of that old Andy Griffith series that I had ever seen.
I didn’t realize it when I hit the record button, but it was a two-parter. Several nights later, I watched the first, which aired between 6 and 7 p.m., and got completely caught up in the story.
I had forgotten that the electricity had gone out during the latter part of the second show (between 7 and 8), so just when Ben Matlock was about to catch the murderer, the screen went blank.
At first I was frustrated, but, as they say, everything happens for a reason. In this case, the temporary blackout may have allowed me to look into the future and see the horror that may lay upon the horizon.
When Matlock was cut short, I had to search for something else to watch so I flipped over to the old horror movie, “The Blob.”
"The Blob” hit theaters in 1958 and stars a youthful Steve McQueen and Anita Corsaut, who several years later would become schoolmarm Helen Crump on the Andy Griffith Show.
In case you missed this gem, The Blob is just that, a blob of thick green slime (presumably from outer space) that encompasses and digests every living thing in its path.
The townspeople try everything to kill it, but nothing works. They even hit The Blob with a massive shock of electricity that causes a blackout for 100 miles around. I could relate.
Finally, McQueen discovers that this slimy monster can be controlled with a carbon dioxide spray from a fire extinguisher. So they all rush down to the local high school and get all the fire extinguishers in the building and bring the monster under control.
Here’s the kicker. It is the cold air from the CO2 that controls the creature, so to protect the world, an Air Force picks up The Blob and takes it to the North Pole (or some other part of the Arctic) where it will remain frozen and incapacitated forever.
Ah, but nobody in 1958—even schoolmarm Helen Crump—figured on global warming. Now that the polar icecap is melting, is The Blob coming to life again?
Don’t discount the possibility that it may already be thawed out and is on the loose. Maybe, just maybe, there were no substation failures last week. Maybe all that electricity was being used to try to kill The Blob.
So if electricity won’t work and the ice is melting in the Arctic, how do we control The Blob if it has indeed returned here in 2020? After all, the ice shelfs in Greenland and the Antarctic are melting, too. Are we doomed?
Remember I said earlier that everything happens for a reason? Well, maybe I have a solution to the problem.
What do we have too much of these days?
Carbon dioxide.
What is causing global warming?
Carbon dioxide.
Well, that’s it! We pull all the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, put in in one giant fire extinguisher and shoot it at the Blob. The monster freezes again and because we have removed the CO2 from the atmosphere, the Arctic refreezes and The Blob will remain dormant until the next global warming scare.
You think I’m being funny? I have a friend who awoke one morning last week and found both her front and back doors open. Another night, she thought she heard a mysterious knock on her front door. Was it The Blob? Is it blobbing around the countryside once again?
This is 2020 and it is Halloween week. And there is a full moon that is also a blue moon.
Be careful. That old bowl of Jell-O in your refrigerator may not be Jell-O at all.
Until this year is over, I’d sleep light and always keep a CO2 fire extinguisher close at hand.
The Blob may pay you a visit before 2020 ends.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com
