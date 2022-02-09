DONNIE JOHNSTON: What makes 'Jeopardy' super champs so hard to beat?

JAMES HOLZHAUER, Matt Amodio and now Amy Schneider. Three so-called “Jeopardy!” super champions in less than 12 months.

What’s the deal? This never happened before. In the past, except for rare people such as Ken Jennings, it was tough to have a “Jeopardy” champion that lasted five shows and qualified for the Tournament of Champions. Now repeating champions seem to be rule and not the exception.

Have some people gotten smarter? Are there people out there taking pills that allow them to install the Encyclopedia Britannica in their brains? How do these super champs retain all this knowledge?

There are a number of theories on the subject. Some think that the super champs are not that much smarter but rather that the average “Jeopardy” contestant is getting dumber. Some of those who have participated since Schneider lost attest to this. They have not been well versed in their scope of knowledge.

Maybe that is apparent because Schneider, Amodio and Holzhaur were so knowledgeable and so quick to respond. Maybe the “Jeopardy” audience is now expecting more than just the average player to show up on stage.

There are, of course, a number of factors that go into the making of a super champion. Holzhauer was well traveled and knew world geography facts that someone who has lived in Podunk, Ohio, would not begin to know. He was also a gambler—literally—and would not hesitate to go “all in.” He was middle-aged, which meant that he had acquired knowledge over the years.

Schneider was also middle-aged, again a big help, but Amodio was younger, a graduate student in his 20s. He did not have the years to travel extensively or acquire knowledge over time.

So again, what’s the trick in becoming a super champ? Age helps, travel helps and being a well-rounded person is certainly a key. But is there something else? I think so.

I got the idea from my grandson, who can read a page and retain almost everything on it. “How did you remember that?” I asked him one day after he had provided the answer to a rather difficult question.

“I can see the answer in my mind,” he replied. “It’s like there is a picture there.”

A photographic memory. Do these super champions have photographic memories?

If you watched Schneider during the course of her 40-day run, you might remember that after buzzing in—and hitting that buzzer on time is a key—she would look down as if she was scanning her brain for a photo of the answer. Usually there was that little hesitation while the computer in her head was scanning for results.

Amodio did virtually the same thing. Remember he would quickly says “What’s …” and then hesitate until the scan was completed?

I don’t know that there is any way to verify my theory but there is, at least in my book, a strong probability that anyone who can come up with that many answers over such a long period of time has something more going for him than the average contestant.

Some readers might remember that back in the 1980s there was a scan theory for reading books. It stated that a reader could scan a page of copy, pull out the main words and get the entire gist of the story in heartbeat. I don’t recall the exact system, but whoever came up with it insisted a good reader could read an entire book in minutes—and remember the important details.

Have “Jeopardy” super champs taken this theory to the next level? Can they scan a page and photograph important details that they store in their brains?

To know some of the answers they are asked, they almost certainly have this ability.

Of course, there is another possibility. They are either aliens from another planet with superior intellects or they are robots that contain super computers.

Three super champs in one year? Something is going on.