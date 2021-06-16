DONNIE JOHNSTON: What would a world without violence look like?

Sharks, bass and other fish that prey on other animals could not be allowed to remain in a perfect world free of violence.

Somehow we must do away with the thunder and the lightning and the hurricanes because they are forces of violence. In a totally nonviolent world, there would be no storms to cause us anguish and destroy life and property. Even fire, that invention that aided man since the cradle of civilization, is too violent for a perfect word.

Somehow me must harness earthquakes and volcanoes because of their violent nature and force them to abide by the rules of a nonviolent world. We must literally change nature to fit our own demands.

What about man? After we have destroyed all the predators and conquered the elements, how do we deal with man, who is also violent by nature?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First, we confiscate all the guns and knives and tools of violence. Then we disband armies and police forces and all other groups that might perpetrate violent acts.

But what of the evil and the thoughts of violence in the human mind? How do we address those? After all, it is those evil thoughts that lead to evil deeds and acts of violence within human societies.