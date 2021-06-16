DONNIE JOHNSTON: What would a world without violence look like?

AH, THAT perfect world, Utopia, that land we have all dreamed about.
I hear it all the time: “If we could just have a world free of violence. How sweet that would be.”
That, indeed, is the key to a perfect world, at least in the minds of most. A world without violence. That is what the idealists have been working toward since time began.
Knowing how much this nonviolent world would mean to so many people, I set about to formulate a plan that would bring about never-ending peace on our planet. I stayed awake nights pondering how we could do away with all the violence in the world. Like so many philosophers, I wanted to try to make ours a perfect world.
To create this perfect nonviolent world, we must first do away with all predators. Lions, tigers, wolves and similar animals are violent by nature, but in a perfect nonviolent world, they could not be allowed to exist, for they would set a bad example for our children.
Lions are vicious creatures, running down antelopes and wildebeests. Members of the pride often began devouring prey while the poor ungulates are still alive.
That could not be allowed in a nonviolent world. Any animal that preys on another animal must be destroyed, Even the majestic bald eagle that swoops down and kills rodents and other small animals must go, as should the osprey, which plummets onto lakes and rivers and digs its claws into unsuspecting fish.
Sharks, bass and other fish that prey on other animals could not be allowed to remain in a perfect world free of violence.
Somehow we must do away with the thunder and the lightning and the hurricanes because they are forces of violence. In a totally nonviolent world, there would be no storms to cause us anguish and destroy life and property. Even fire, that invention that aided man since the cradle of civilization, is too violent for a perfect word.
Somehow me must harness earthquakes and volcanoes because of their violent nature and force them to abide by the rules of a nonviolent world. We must literally change nature to fit our own demands.
What about man? After we have destroyed all the predators and conquered the elements, how do we deal with man, who is also violent by nature?
First, we confiscate all the guns and knives and tools of violence. Then we disband armies and police forces and all other groups that might perpetrate violent acts.
But what of the evil and the thoughts of violence in the human mind? How do we address those? After all, it is those evil thoughts that lead to evil deeds and acts of violence within human societies.
Many would say that we do it through religion, but in a perfect nonviolent world, religion could not be allowed. Look back over human history at all the wars, from the days of Joshua to the Crusades to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, that have been perpetrated in the name of religion.
Suspected witches were burned at the stake in the name of Christianity and some Muslims behead infidels in the Middle East in the name of their religion. Over the past 1,000 years, Catholics have fought the Protestants and the natives in North and South America were slaughtered because they would not convert from their pagan religions.
But if everyone had the right religion, then the world would be perfect and nonviolent, you say. But in order to bring the entire world to a single religion, there would be wars and rumors of wars until the end of time.
No, religion would have to go in a perfect nonviolent world, as would books about religion. If a child read about Cain killing Abel, he might get violent ideas and then a nonviolent world might become violent again.
Books in general would have to be banned because there would be those who came up with violent thoughts and put them down on paper. Those words might lead to violence.
Marriages would have to be arranged because there has always been fights and killings over spouses and that could not be allowed in a perfect nonviolent world.
Yes, to create that perfect nonviolent world we would have to literally reverse the course of nature, undo what God and the universe has ordained, stop hydrogen from exploding on the sun and prohibit asteroids from crashing into the moon.
So put that perfect nonviolent world out of your mind. It will never come to be. The universe was born in violence and man, like all predators, will always entertain violent thoughts and sometimes act upon them.
As for religion, well, man needs religion because religion offers hope, hope for that perfect nonviolent world that, in part because of religion, can never exist on Earth.
Maybe that’s why there is heaven.
Donnie Johnston: