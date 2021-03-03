DONNIE JOHNSTON: When the owner's away, the cat will stray

THREE days into my Florida trip, my neighbor called me all worried.
“The cat hasn’t been home. I’ve checked twice a day and called him and he’s nowhere to be found.”
Yes, I pulled a Ted Cruz and slipped off to a warmer climate after I looked at the weather forecast and saw that Virginia was about to have a 10-day stretch of miserable weather.
Unlike Cruz, I didn’t fly to the land of sunshine and warm weather, but drove instead. But, like Old Ted, it was a last-minute decision. I looked at the long- range weather forecast at 11:30 one morning, started packing at 11:45, and was gone by 12:05.
Unlike some women, men don’t need hours to get ready. They just throw one change of underwear into a Walmart bag, make sure they’ve got a credit card and they’re off. And if I’m not staying more than two weeks, I sometimes don’t even worry about the change of underwear.
I was 10 miles down the road when I called my neighbor and asked her to look after the cat. She and the kitty are buddies, and she has checked on him before when I was gone. She said she would be happy to take care of him.
My old cat really needs no taking care of (pardon the dangling preposition). As I have said before, he is his own person and he comes and goes as he pleases. He roams the neighborhood, coming home only when the food supply at some other house isn’t to his liking or when he gets really exhausted and needs a two-day nap.
Yes, he is Mr. Independent and quite capable of taking care of himself. But I still wanted to make sure there was food and shelter available for him while I was gone. My neighbor assured me that he would be in good hands.
Then, while I was playing golf in 85-degree weather (I may not pack clean underwear, but my golf clubs stay in the trunk of the car), I got the call that the cat was missing and that the weather in Virginia was terrible.
“He’s probably curled up in the hay at the barn,” I assured my worried neighbor. “Don’t worry.”
Well, she did worry and she and her grandson went out in the snow and sleet and cold rain and called “Here, kitty, kitty” at the barn, the meat house and the tractor shed. No cat.
She put food on the back deck. It disappeared, so she assumed the cat was eating it when he came home. I didn’t have the heart to tell her that it was probably a possum or a crow that was getting what she put out.
Every day, I would get a call or a text telling me that she could not find the cat and that she was getting more and more worried.
“You are probably just missing him,” I replied. “He comes in at random times. He is not on a schedule.”
But my neighbor assured me that she was “coming down at random times” and there was still no sign of the cat. She was getting more and more worried.
After about a week, I was getting a bit concerned, too. The old cat stays away two or three days at a time, but not a week. And this was pupping season for coyotes, who love the taste of cats the way humans like chocolate. But as I have said many times, I pity the coyote that tangles with my old cat. He is all muscle.
When her concern accelerated, I told the neighbor not to worry—that the cat would probably be sitting on the back deck when I came home. After all, he and I are pretty much cut from the same cloth (one is as independent as the other) and he would probably sense when I returned or watch for my car.
He wasn’t on the deck when I pulled in around 3:30 p.m. nine days after I left. I called and called and still no cat. Now I was worried that he had become a meal for coyote pups.
Then, while watching "Jeopardy" that night, I looked up and there he was, staring at me through the glass door. No, he wasn’t unkempt and underfed or in poor condition. He was fat and sassy and his coat was shiny and sleek.
He walked in, ate from his food dish and then strode over to the refrigerator waiting for a slice of deli turkey. He acted as if he had walked away after lunch and was returning from an afternoon stroll.
He lay around until almost midnight and then went to the door wanting to go out again. I tried to persuade him to stay inside, but he would not listen. I opened the door and he was gone—without taking so much as a change of underwear.
As I said, my old cat is very much like me. When the notion strikes him, he takes off. I suppose that’s why we get along so well, and why women just shake their heads when they contemplate either of us.
I saw a cartoon last week titled “Postcard from the Cat.”
The caption reads, “Sorry I left without saying goodbye. Had some personal business to take care of, but don’t worry. I’ll reappear suddenly in about a week.”
That’s my cat.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com