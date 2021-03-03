DONNIE JOHNSTON: When the owner's away, the cat will stray

After about a week, I was getting a bit concerned, too. The old cat stays away two or three days at a time, but not a week. And this was pupping season for coyotes, who love the taste of cats the way humans like chocolate. But as I have said many times, I pity the coyote that tangles with my old cat. He is all muscle.

When her concern accelerated, I told the neighbor not to worry—that the cat would probably be sitting on the back deck when I came home. After all, he and I are pretty much cut from the same cloth (one is as independent as the other) and he would probably sense when I returned or watch for my car.

He wasn’t on the deck when I pulled in around 3:30 p.m. nine days after I left. I called and called and still no cat. Now I was worried that he had become a meal for coyote pups.

Then, while watching "Jeopardy" that night, I looked up and there he was, staring at me through the glass door. No, he wasn’t unkempt and underfed or in poor condition. He was fat and sassy and his coat was shiny and sleek.

He walked in, ate from his food dish and then strode over to the refrigerator waiting for a slice of deli turkey. He acted as if he had walked away after lunch and was returning from an afternoon stroll.