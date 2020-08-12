DONNIE JOHNSTON: Who is that masked man? We need name tags to be sure.

EACH COVID mask should come with one accessory: a name tag.
No joke. I was in a store the other day and this woman started staring at me. That’s nothing new, of course. Because of my striking resemblance to Robert Redford in his prime, women often stare.
The woman thought she knew me, but with my John Wayne mask (I actually have one) covering much of my face, she wasn’t sure I was me (I guess that’s grammatically correct).
So, not wanting to embarrass herself by saying “hi” to Robert Redford, the lady hesitated in speaking.
And I was equally hesitant. I really wasn’t sure who was behind her mask and I didn’t want some jealous husband inviting me out into the parking lot to settle matters, although this lady would have been worth the risk.
Finally the lady spoke and I instantly recognized her voice. She was a friend I had known for years.
Afterwards, I felt like someone at his 50th class reunion. I thought I knew the lady, but I couldn’t be sure. And in this day and time, it is a little dangerous for a man to speak to a strange woman while walking down the canned vegetable aisle.
That’s when it hit me. We all need name tags these days, you know, like at a class reunion or during the first days of kindergarten. You can’t always look at a pair of eyes and be sure whose they are.
And if you look at a woman’s body and say, “I recognized you right away,” you could be in for a slap upside the head.
It is the same for women. There are too many bald heads walking through the frozen food section to be absolutely certain who you’re greeting. And most women would be hesitant to walk up to a guy and say, “Hey, Frank. I know it’s you. I’d recognize that gut anywhere.’ ”
In this crazy time, we need some way to make sure we know who is behind that mask. To that end, I think our honorable governor should make name tags mandatory. They would not only help with socializing, but also aid in solving crimes.
Say a guy comes into a store and pulls a robbery. How is the clerk going to describe the crook?
“All I know is that he was a man [I think] and he was wearing a mask.”
“Look lady, you’ve got to be more specific. Everybody wears a mask these days.”
“Well, all I could see was his eyes.”
Now if name tags were mandatory, the checkout clerk could say, “Well, his name tag said ‘Bubba,’” which would be a great help to the police.
Of course, a robber could wear a tag with the wrong name on it, so the General Assembly would have to come up with a “falsifying a name tag” law.
Man, how times have changed. It used to be that if a man walked into a bank wearing a mask, the teller hit the button under her window to alert police and then ran so she wouldn’t get shot.
These days, if a man walks into a bank without a mask, the teller hits the button under her window to alert the health department and runs so she won’t catch the virus.
There is one other way to make everyone’s identity known. Companies that make masks could come up with some sort of material that allows a chemical reaction to take place to imprint your nose and mouth on the outside of the covering, kind of like Snapchat or whatever that social media site is that makes your face look weird.
There would be problems with this, too. If you used the mask more than once, you might have numerous imprints of your mouth, making you look like an old lady with too much lipstick.
Or if someone borrowed your mask, you might get a really strange set of double features on the front.
Then, too, there would have to be an “impersonating a mask” law in case crooks tried to steal someone’s mask and use it in a robbery.
Nope. I vote for name tags. Make a mask and a name tag mandatory so everyone is safe and everyone knows who everyone is.
It might keep me out of trouble, because if some masked woman in store asked, “Do you know who I am?” I might, without thinking, respond, “Of course I do. I’d recognize that big butt anywhere.”
That might be the end of me and my bald head.
