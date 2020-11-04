DONNIE JOHNSTON: Who will be next president of the Divided States of America?

This country is divided in so many ways it is hard to count them, but one became increasingly apparent in this year's election.
Rural people vote Republican and city folks are Democrats. Fifty years ago, it was exactly the opposite. Then, somewhere in the late 1980s, the two parties flip-flopped. No one knows exactly why; it just happened.
Apparently there are more urbanites than country folk, so Joe Biden appears to be our next president—at least for now. Still, the race was a lot closer than the polls predicted.
And it may not be over yet. Knowing Donald Trump, he will likely challenge the results all the way to the Supreme Court. He never gives up and never gives in, which is probably why he may lose his bid for a second term.
While the votes are being counted and recounted, let’s take a look at this historic election.
According to both parties, COVID-19 should be a thing of the past by the time you read this column.
Many Republicans have long claimed that this coronavirus is merely a political hoax and will disappear once the election is over. That would be nice because several acquaintances who preached this sermon were sick with the virus on Election Day.
Biden, on the other hand, has alleged that COVID is the worst killer since the bubonic plague but that he would make it go away if elected. OK, Smoky Joe, work your magic!
You could even cure my sick friends. But would you, knowing that they are Republicans?
Biden also campaigned on the fact that if elected he would bring Americans back together and not allow the rift between political parties, races and ethnic groups to widen. If he can do that he will indeed be seen as a miracle worker.
With almost half of America going to the polls prior to Election Day, it is surprising that the major news networks didn’t try to call the race before Tuesday. But thankfully they didn’t, because then many Americans who hadn’t voted early would have just stayed home on Election Day. If the race was over, why go out and vote?
Once the 2020 election is history, we can begin early voting for the 2024 presidential race.
But we don’t even know who is running, you say.
What difference does that make? Here in the United States, we vote for the party and not the man. Let’s just get the 2024 early voting started in case there is another pandemic (or this one is still in progress) four years from now.
Voting now would ensure that many dead people would have their voices heard from the grave in 2024.
Speaking of voting early, did you see all the long lines, some all the way around the block, during early voting?
How were long lines safe before Election Day but not safe on Election Day?
Just wondering.
Folks were more apt to just accept the election results when I was a child. Back then, the common post-election greeting among country men was, “Well, how did the election suit you?”
Following a brief response, the conversation would shift to crops, cattle prices and weather, the three main concerns of farmers.
No windows were broken, no TV sets were stolen and no fires were set. Politics were much more civilized in those days.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com
