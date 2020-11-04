DONNIE JOHNSTON: Who will be next president of the Divided States of America?

This country is divided in so many ways it is hard to count them, but one became increasingly apparent in this year's election.

Rural people vote Republican and city folks are Democrats. Fifty years ago, it was exactly the opposite. Then, somewhere in the late 1980s, the two parties flip-flopped. No one knows exactly why; it just happened.

Apparently there are more urbanites than country folk, so Joe Biden appears to be our next president—at least for now. Still, the race was a lot closer than the polls predicted.

And it may not be over yet. Knowing Donald Trump, he will likely challenge the results all the way to the Supreme Court. He never gives up and never gives in, which is probably why he may lose his bid for a second term.

While the votes are being counted and recounted, let’s take a look at this historic election.

According to both parties, COVID-19 should be a thing of the past by the time you read this column.

Many Republicans have long claimed that this coronavirus is merely a political hoax and will disappear once the election is over. That would be nice because several acquaintances who preached this sermon were sick with the virus on Election Day.