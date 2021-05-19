DONNIE JOHNSTON: Why are Americans reluctant to take off their masks?

IF YOU think you can’t brainwash Americans, just walk into any store today and look at the people.

A week ago, the Centers for Disease Control dropped its mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated. With more than half the population having taken their shots, the CDC said felt it was now safe for those people to go maskless.

The decision was, in part, an incentive for those who have thus far refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine to rush right down to their local pharmacy and get their first shot. If you get your shot, you can take off your mask.

Two days after the CDC announcement, I walked into a grocery store and was surprised to find that I was the only person without a mask. I recognized several people there and I knew they were fully vaccinated, so I asked if they had heard the news.

They all said that yes, they knew they could now go without a mask, but they were still afraid. One woman said that she had just gotten so accustomed to wearing a mask in a store that she just put it on as part of her shopping routine.

The fear of COVID has been so pounded into the American brain that even those who are vaccinated against the virus are still afraid of it. That’s a pretty effective publicity campaign.