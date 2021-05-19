DONNIE JOHNSTON: Why are Americans reluctant to take off their masks?

IF YOU think you can’t brainwash Americans, just walk into any store today and look at the people.
A week ago, the Centers for Disease Control dropped its mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated. With more than half the population having taken their shots, the CDC said felt it was now safe for those people to go maskless.
The decision was, in part, an incentive for those who have thus far refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine to rush right down to their local pharmacy and get their first shot. If you get your shot, you can take off your mask.
Two days after the CDC announcement, I walked into a grocery store and was surprised to find that I was the only person without a mask. I recognized several people there and I knew they were fully vaccinated, so I asked if they had heard the news.
They all said that yes, they knew they could now go without a mask, but they were still afraid. One woman said that she had just gotten so accustomed to wearing a mask in a store that she just put it on as part of her shopping routine.
The fear of COVID has been so pounded into the American brain that even those who are vaccinated against the virus are still afraid of it. That’s a pretty effective publicity campaign.
The really crazy part is that those who initially fought hardest against wearing masks are now some of the people who are refusing to take them off. I kid you not.
I listened to a sermon from one anti-mask advocate Sunday who condemned those he saw walking into a fast-food restaurant without a mask. This man, who had initially declared COVID a government conspiracy, was now saying that it was too early to take off our masks.
It is almost as if these people are against anything the government says. If Washington tells them to wear a mask, it is government control and they are against it. If Washington tells them it is safe to take off their masks, it is a government conspiracy and they demand to keep their masks on.
Not me, folks. When the CDC said I could take off my mask, I took off my mask. I am now a truly liberated individual (having also burned my bra years ago). I trust the vaccine and I want to get this country back to normal. I walk into stores maskless and am thankful to be able to do it.
The biggest problem with dropping the mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated is determining who is actually fully vaccinated. Nobody asks to see your vaccination card at the grocery store door, so unvaccinated people can walk in without a mask.
At this point, it doesn’t seem to matter because everyone—vaccinated and otherwise—is opting to continue wearing their masks. As I said, I have been one of a very few people without a mask in every store I have entered since Thursday.
Did the masks help prevent the spread of COVID? Most would agree that they did. In truth, however, there is no way to prove that the results would not have been the same had America, like Sweden, continued with business as usual. Only a companion America that did not mandate masks during the pandemic could have provided actual proof.
I may run into a situation where some business still requires a mask, so I keep one in my pocket. Other than that, my face is uncovered. I apologize to those who have to look at it.
I did as instructed during this pandemic. I wore my mask in public and I never complained that the whole thing was just part of a government conspiracy or that my rights were being taken away.
But now I am thrilled not to be inhaling the carbon dioxide I just expelled because a mask was blocking its removal. Fourteen months in a mask is long enough.
And I just shake my head in disbelief when I see Facebook posts about mask removal being part of a government conspiracy.
I also have to wonder when I find Americans so brainwashed that they may never go maskless again.
The conspiracy theorists were right about one thing. Humans are easily controlled.
Donnie Johnston: