DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will latest COVID surge be the last one?

Yes, COVID is bad, but so far it does not compare to plagues like the Spanish flu—which incidentally was first reported on a military base in Kansas—and the Black Death.

Ironically, COVID may wind up saving more lives than it takes. The vaccine developed to fight this virus can be altered quickly to fight the next deadly virus that appears.

More importantly, this vaccine that some condemn has reportedly shown promise in fighting various forms of cancer in animals. That could be a significant scientific breakthrough.

Yes, we might have to take occasional boosters to keep up with the COVID mutations, just as we take annual flu shots to keep up with the mutations of that virus.

COVID is not going away, something I emphasized from the onset of this pandemic. Like the flu, it will continue to mutate and try to find ways to outsmart out immune systems. That’s how viruses have survived for millions of years. We have to try to stay one step ahead.

It should be noted right here that the flu kills an estimated 400,000 people worldwide each year. COVID has killed 5 million in three years.