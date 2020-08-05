IN YET another strange
occurrence in what
has—to say the least—been a bizarre year, people in two dozen states have reported receiving unsolicited packages of seed in the mail.
These are not from schoolboys trying to win a prize for selling the most garden seed. These packages, according to the New York Times, have Chinese writing on them.
And no one seems to know what kind of seeds are in the packages. If planted, will they grow into giant beanstalks that will reach into the clouds? Will they produce some kind of invasive plant that will take over farms and ruin our agriculture?
Labs in several states reportedly are allowing the seeds to germinate, so maybe soon we will know whether they are dangerous or just some kind of a hoax.
If they are a hoax, it is not funny. Nothing in this crazy year is funny. Laughing has become as antiquated as baseball games with fans. There is nothing to laugh about, especially strange seeds arriving in the mail.
Man, this stuff is getting crazier and crazier! What is going to happen next? I’d predict that an asteroid might hit Earth between now and the end of the year, but what self-respecting asteroid would want to visit this planet at this time?
Seeds, possibly from China, showing up in the mail: one more thing to weigh on our already strained psyches.
While the seeds are germinating, the state department of education is talking about picking up public school students in the dead of winter with buses that must have all their windows down. How does that work? Children may not get COVID-19, but they may die of pneumonia.
Speaking of school buses, has anyone given any thought to drivers? All we’ve heard is what the teachers want or don’t want. Some teachers, afraid of catching the virus, don’t want to go back into the classroom.
There are more lives at stake here than just teachers. What about bus drivers and cafeteria workers? Most are older people who perform these tasks just to make ends meet or to get health insurance.
Older people are high-risk individuals. That has been preached since this pandemic started. Maybe that’s why the bus windows must stay down in winter weather, so the old people can catch pneumonia instead of COVID-19.
While the bus windows are down in January, the Virginia High School League is suggesting that teams play football in February. Do they know that some of the biggest blizzards in history took place in February, including the great Blizzard of 1899?
The worst blizzard in my lifetime began March 6, 1962. Football in March? March is often mud personified.
Basketball, according to the VHSL, will begin Dec. 14. That’s the middle of the Christmas shopping season. Let’s get everybody out and about in December to spread the virus.
What will happen to restaurants in the winter? Now many can seat people outside, but when cold weather and snow comes, that’s going to be a little uncomfortable.
How long will we be wearing face masks? Forever? That’s possible if the virus doesn’t go away—and it doesn’t look like it will. We may be wearing them so long that evolution may take over and we will all start growing flaps below our eyes that will eventually cover our noses and mouths.
You laugh, but that’s how the giraffe got its long neck and the rhinoceros got its horn. Necessity.
If it is necessary to permanently cover our faces, nature and the evolutionary process may take control. Humans could be on the verge of becoming a new and bizarre species.
Of course, if we keep the school bus windows down in January, there may not be another generation to evolve.
We have experienced the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic in spring and summer weather. We have not yet had to deal with it in the winter, but that time is coming.
People are making some strong assumptions about where we’re heading, like President Trump, who is talking about postponing the November presidential election. How much turmoil would that create?
Maybe I do know what those seeds from China are—the seeds of discontent. If so, the Chinese are a little late. If there is someone in this country right now that is content, I haven’t met him.
America’s seeds of discontent were sown a long time ago.
