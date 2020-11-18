DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will Virginia call a truce in the war on drugs?

For 40 years, I have said that the way to put drug dealers out of business is to legalize their products. Remember Prohibition? When alcohol was illegal, the crooks were making it, selling it and doing battle in turf wars. It is the same today with drugs. We apparently learned nothing from prohibition.

It you make marijuana legal and sell it in stores, you put dealers out of business. Not only that, but, as with alcohol, you charge a tax when you sell it in legal stores. The state not only gets tax dollars, but spends less money trying to catch drug dealers.

Right here, let me point out that I have never used marijuana or any other illegal drug, so I am not an advocate from that aspect of the argument. In fact, I have never taken a drop of alcohol or used tobacco. I have never needed a stimulant to feel good nor bowed to peer pressure.

Whether Northam is morally right or wrong in backing the legalization of recreational marijuana is not the question. From a purely practical—and financial—standpoint, it makes sense to take the pot market away from the drug dealers and sell marijuana in ABC stores or some similar venue.

I know the argument. You start with marijuana and you migrate to stronger and more dangerous drugs. The same can be said for alcohol. You start with beer and you wind up with whiskey.