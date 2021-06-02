DONNIE JOHNSTON: With COVID-19 waning, it's time to get back to work

IT IS MUCH easier to get a tee time at most golf courses these days. Many of those gentlemen who boasted that they were “working from home” as they addressed the ball are now actually going back to work.
Golly, gee. Going back to the work is going to be tough, so tough, in fact, that one of the Washington TV stations suggested that many of us might need psychological help before returning to the office.
And the news person added that going back cold turkey, as in five days a week, might really cause psychological damage.
I could write a column on what a wimpy society we have become, but I’ll save that topic for another day. Right now, I’ll just say that it is time to suck it up and head back to the office or wherever you work. COVID-19, at least for the most part, is in the rearview mirror.
Having much of America working from home has been a real adventure. During the past 15 months, I have called a number of businesses, feeling sure that I would be talking to a professional in a professional setting—like an office.
Instead, I have encountered men and women in various situations who were anything but professional. Several times, I have heard children tearing up the house in the background and one lady asked if I could hold a minute while she checked on the baby.
More than once, I heard traffic in the background as someone who was too afraid to go to the office was brave enough to walk the streets and visit the malls while attempting to help me with my problem.
Once, and this is no lie, I heard a toilet flush in the middle of a business conversation. There was little doubt where the lady on the phone was at the time.
How do you check files or correct problems when you are sitting on the commode? That’s real business-like.
For more than a year, all the talking heads on TV and radio have been presenting their views of the post-COVID business world. One of their biggest predictions was that from now on, most of America would be working from home.
It is kind of hard for a plumber to sit at his kitchen table and unclog a drain in your house 10 miles away.
How is a roofer going to put on new shingles while watching the ball game in his living room?
Better yet, how would you like to be on a plane climbing to 30,000 feet and hear, “This is your captain. I am working from home today, but I’ve got everything under control. Have a good flight.”
Everybody can’t work from home, and it is not fair for some people to work from the kitchen table while others must fight traffic and go in to the office. I know that sounds like the attitude of a fifth-grader, but it is a legitimate point.
And why should the guy who does his work on a laptop while watching TV get paid just as much as the guy who fights beltway traffic at 6 a.m. and sits in an Interstate 95 parking lot in the evening while the man at home eats a leisurely supper? It ain’t fair, I tell you! It just ain’t fair!
According to the talking heads, everybody wants to work from home and everyone is just as productive from their living room as they are from the office.
Bull blood! First, there are a whole lot of people who are so tired of breaking up fights with screaming kids all day that they would give anything to get back to the office.
How about those who failed calculus trying to spend the day helping their children, who are doing distance “learning”? I went through Algebra II and trigonometry once, and I still have nightmares from it. I don’t want to relive my high school horror show in the middle of a pandemic.
Tell me how you can be just as productive with all the distractions at home. It takes extreme discipline to work from home. I know because I’ve done it for 22 years. Some people just can’t ignore the TV or tune the kids out. They aren’t nearly as productive.
Anyhow, the world is not going to do a 360 just because of COVID. Remember analysts telling us that few people would attend sporting events once restrictions were lifted? Well, 135,000 showed up at the Indianapolis 500 Sunday and the baseball stadium is full in Atlanta. What do you have to say about that?
Finally, let me say that anyone who needs a psychiatrist to help him return to work needs a psychiatrist for a lot more than that.
Just go back to work and earn your paycheck!
Donnie Johnston: