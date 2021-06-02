DONNIE JOHNSTON: With COVID-19 waning, it's time to get back to work

And why should the guy who does his work on a laptop while watching TV get paid just as much as the guy who fights beltway traffic at 6 a.m. and sits in an Interstate 95 parking lot in the evening while the man at home eats a leisurely supper? It ain’t fair, I tell you! It just ain’t fair!

According to the talking heads, everybody wants to work from home and everyone is just as productive from their living room as they are from the office.

Bull blood! First, there are a whole lot of people who are so tired of breaking up fights with screaming kids all day that they would give anything to get back to the office.

How about those who failed calculus trying to spend the day helping their children, who are doing distance “learning”? I went through Algebra II and trigonometry once, and I still have nightmares from it. I don’t want to relive my high school horror show in the middle of a pandemic.

Tell me how you can be just as productive with all the distractions at home. It takes extreme discipline to work from home. I know because I’ve done it for 22 years. Some people just can’t ignore the TV or tune the kids out. They aren’t nearly as productive.