DONNIE JOHNSTON: Worship may never be the same because of COVID

It is much the same as what we hear from economists who predict that now that people have gotten into the habit of ordering groceries and other essentials online, they’ll never go back actually shopping in stores.

I’m not sure about that, because people like to be with other people. Still, some probably will opt for online church and we have to remember that the younger generation is so attached to cellphones and computers that they already seldom leave the house. They don’t go anywhere, much less to church.

During the COVID crisis, many preachers, in order to keep their flocks intact, have inferred that it is just as sacred to worship online as it is by attending services in person. If you can get to heaven just as easily by watching a 20-minute sermon online instead of dressing up and spending a whole morning at church, well, why go to the extra effort?

Of course, I don’t subscribe to this way of thinking, but there are many who do.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}