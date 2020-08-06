Doris Buffett spent a lifetime—and a fortune—helping others

By MIKE ZITZ
FOR THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Her mother told her she would never be loved; that she was unworthy of that.
When she was 12, she would lock herself in a closet in Omaha, Neb., while her mother screamed at her through the door again and again that she was stupid, ugly and that no decent man would ever have her. The tirades would sometimes continue for two hours.
“When I’m 40, I won’t remember this,” Doris Buffett whispered to herself, crying.
But she did. And that memory and others like it helped create a deep reservoir of empathy. It shaped the life’s work of a woman who gave her all to help others, like herself as a girl, who were “unlucky through no fault of their own” and just needed someone to believe in them and give them a chance.
She gave away $200 million of her own money and more of her billionaire brother Warren’s, through her Sunshine Lady Foundation, reaching out personally to people across the country, calling those who had written asking for things as small as dentures and following up with them. She also did big things, giving multi-million dollar gifts to support causes close to her heart, including helping battered women, medical research, preschool learning and prison education programs.
In the end, her mother Leila’s prediction could not have been further off the mark.
Doris passed away Tuesday at 92, surrounded by loved ones singing “You Are My Sunshine” at her summer home in Rockport, Maine. As a New York Times obituary spread across social media, thousands around the country whose lives she and her Sunshine Lady Foundation had touched directly or indirectly expressed their love.
She came to believe her mother suffered from undiagnosed bipolar disorder. Her mother’s fury would come “in spurts, minute by minute,” Warren Buffett told me when I was writing “Giving It All Away,” his sister’s biography.
Because of her mother, helping those with mental illness became one of the causes closest to her heart. When we went to talk about the book at a mental illness fundraiser in San Francisco, she told the crowd, “If there was no fairy godmother for me, maybe I could be one for others.”
She came to love Fredericksburg when her family lived here for a year while her father, Howard Buffett, was in Congress. She loved it so much that she returned here 35 years ago to live.
She lost everything in the 1987 stock market crash, going from having $14 million to being $2 million in debt, and had to rent out rooms in her Fredericksburg home to Mary Washington College students. That was another moment that shaped her world view.
When Leila passed away, her estate was split between Warren, Doris and their sister, Bertie. Before Doris inherited hundreds of millions of dollars in Berkshire Hathaway stock—from the company Warren built—she already knew what she wanted to do. She helped people all over America, but the biggest local impact was in Fredericksburg.
Because of the racial prejudice that bothered her when she was a student at James Monroe High School, she donated money to cover fees so kids who lived in the nearby Mayfield neighborhood of Fredericksburg and other city kids could swim free at the Dixon Park pool now named for her.
Because she herself had been told she was “less than” and unworthy, she spent millions funding the Women’s Independence Scholarship Program that has put thousands of physically and emotionally abused women—who had finally found the courage to leave their abusers—through college. She knew all too well what it was like to be beaten down.
Because she felt too many are being held back by unfair disadvantages, she funded a prison education program for inmates that has helped prisoners at 20 institutions across the nation—including Coffeewood Correctional Center locally—earn college degrees. She has spent $500,000 at Coffeewood alone. Germanna Community College faculty members teach the inmates there.
Because she herself might have lost her house after the stock market crash, she donated $1 million to Micah Ministries to help the homeless.
Because she wanted to let kids know someone believes in them even though she felt worthless and hopeless as a girl, she donated $1 million to build Sunshine Ballpark in a low-income neighborhood in Fredericksburg.
For that same reason, she committed
$2 million to a Germanna program that reaches out to local young people who need help and are willing to work hard to succeed. GCC’s Gladys P. Todd Academy provides mentoring, tutoring and dual enrollment scholarships for students at James Monroe and Spotsylvania high schools.
The five-year program launched in fall 2015 is for underserved students who are the first in their families to go to college. When the first meeting for the academy’s advisory board was held in her living room, she told me, “My dream is coming true.” Germanna is committed to keeping the program going and seeking future funding for it.
She told the New York Times in 2011 her philosophy on philanthropy was: “I do consider these as investments rather than giveaways, and I’m looking for a good return on them. The best return is when lives change for the better in some way, that’s the commanding thought behind all I do.”
“She would have ideas, like scholarships for women escaping abusive relationships, and as they grew, she would spin them off into into separate foundations like WISP,” her grandson Alex Buffett Rozek said.
She eventually gave the Women’s Independent Scholarship Program foundation she spun off $30 million. Another example was the Learning by Giving program she started with Alex that has grown to include 40 colleges. It trains people in nonprofit work.
She had a sharp wit and liked to tell audiences at speaking engagements that she didn’t give to “S.O.B.s —symphonies, operas and ballets.”
Her grandson was the person she was closest to in life. When he was a boy, she swore him to secrecy in exchange for the thrill of his grandmother driving him “over 100 mph in her blue bullet car down the middle of Interstate 95,” he recalled.
Family and close friends knew her as “Dodo,” the name Warren had given his older sister as a toddler who couldn’t pronounce “Doris.”
In 2015, Doris could no longer live alone for health reasons and Alex moved her from Fredericksburg to Boston, where he and her son Marshall live. Doris’ daughter Robin has split time between Fredericksburg and Boston.
As time passed, her ability to communicate diminished and she didn’t always talk, but she always seemed to understand. To my great delight, one of the last times I saw her in Boston I asked her how she was and she turned and looked me in the eye and said, “I’m happy.”
We should all be so lucky to be so loved.
A virtual memorial service is being planned for the fall. Details have not been finalized.
Mike Zitz is a former Free Lance-Star reporter and the author of “Giving It All Away: The Doris Buffett Story.” He is now special assistant to the president for media relations and public affairs at Germanna Community College.