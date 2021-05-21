Doses of vaccine, kindness dispensed at Colonial Beach clinic

He runs it like a military operation and, though retired, he has the haircut, physique and movements of a man who spent 30 years in the Army. On a typical Saturday morning, he jogs from one vehicle to the next, greeting those inside and directing them to the right area.

Inside, Caryn Self-Sullivan, a Fredericksburg woman who’s studied manatees in Central America, checks peoples’ temperatures and ushers them to the proper stations. When she realized Carrington didn’t have all the supplies needed for the clinic, she started a Facebook campaign that raised $6,000. Other residents saw it and would hand Carrington a check after they got their shots.

The money went toward the purchase of gloves and syringes, masks and copies of all the two-sided forms, in English and Spanish, needed for those getting vaccinated.

Fuscaldo, a King George County nurse who worked with lepers when her husband, Bob, was stationed in Vietnam during the war, puts those she’s vaccinating at ease with laughter. When Jean Weeks saw she was about to get a “kiddie Band-Aid” to cover her injection site, Fuscaldo said: “You get a super girl, Wonder Woman.”