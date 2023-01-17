Downtown Greens fundraising for final step in purchase, conservation of "Braehead buffer" property

Downtown Greens is asking for the community's help in the final phase of its plan to purchase and conserve a 56-acre parcel of undeveloped former agricultural land in the city of Fredericksburg.

The nonprofit, which operates a community garden and open greenspace in the city, in 2021 negotiated the purchase of the property—which is adjacent to Braehead Farm in the city's Industrial Park—from longtime owner Technautics, LLC.

The Fredericksburg community raised $750,000 to cover the down payment on the purchase and the first two years of mortgage payments.

Now, Downtown Greens hopes to raise $500,000 by the beginning of March to pay off a $1.4 million loan from the seller and place a conservation easement on the property so it will be secured and protected for generations to come.

"Once the loan is paid off, we can start working towards the programming, which is what everyone is excited about," said Downtown Greens executive director Sarah Perry.

The organization's plans for the property — which was at one time part of Braehead Farm and encompasses wetlands, agricultural working space and mature trees — include establishing an agricultural training center and offering nature-based learning and research opportunities.

"There is funding out there for programming, but not the purchase," Perry said. "Downtown Greens does not like debt. We never had it until now."

Placing a conservation easement on the property will release an anticipated $750,000 in tax credits and grants, which will be combined with community-raised funds to pay off the loan, Perry said.

A total of 520 people contributed to the 2021 campaign to raise money for the down payment. Some of the same people have contributed to the new campaign.

"I believe in [Downtown Greens'] mission," said Karen Richardson, one of the donors. "It's more important than ever that this land be used to teach others about agriculture and to give kids access to this wonderful green space.”

Robert Canora, another donor, said he spent about an hour exploring the property and was impressed by its diversity.

"They have wetlands, deep forests and open fields," he said. "I had a great time looking at the birds. We saw almost 20 species—some common and some uncommon. I’m looking forward to the future efforts of this great organization in trying to preserve it and raise the money to pay for it."

Other donors said they're excited to see plans for the agricultural training center come to fruition.

"I love the idea that Downtown Greens will be training young people about farming," said Pete Morelewicz. "And I like the wholistic approach to farming in the 21st center and creating a playbook that people can use to be successful at sustainable farming. I’m just a bit jealous of the young people who will get this training!"

More information about expansion plans and a link to support the project are at downtowngreens.org/buffer.html#.