Downtown Greens has raised $500,000 of $750,000 needed to begin purchase of Braehead buffer property

Fredericksburg’s community garden, Downtown Greens, has raised more than half a million dollars toward purchasing a 56-acre property in Fredericksburg.
The organization must reach its goal of $750,000 by Dec. 1 in order to make the purchase, according to the terms of an agreement signed in August.
“This land has come so close to being lost, and to rescue it will be a great thing for the community,” said Rich Larochelle, a Downtown Greens volunteer.
The land is located in Fredericksburg’s Battlefield Industrial Park and adjoins Braehead Farm. Wetlands, agricultural land and mature trees are included in the acreage, and Downtown Greens plans to use the site to provide accessible community green space, offer outdoor education opportunities and establish an agricultural training center.
Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority had been under contract to purchase the land from owner Technautics LLC, but abandoned those plans this summer.
Larochelle said more than 150 people have donated to Downtown Greens in support of the purchase, and local businesses Mason–Dixon Café, 25 30 Espresso, Exit Leading Edge Realty and the Fredericksburg Food Co-op have held fundraising events.
Beth and Terry Dorn said they donated to the acquisition campaign because they want to preserve urban green space for the health of the community.
“Green spaces in urban areas are places to engage in physical activity, relax and find peace,” Beth Dorn said. “Studies show that spending time in green spaces reduces stress and improves mental and physical health, which leads to longer, healthier lives. This is a unique opportunity to preserve a large parcel of green space within our city limits and it is worthy of our support.”
Others said they want Downtown Greens to be able to expand.
“I’ve been so impressed with Downtown Greens,” Susan Morgan said. “They started small and they’ve been able to do so much.”
David Morgan said he supports the organization’s goal of training future farmers through a partnership with Michael Carter, an 11th-generation Black farmer from Carter Farms in Orange County.
“It’s a noble goal to try to teach people how to raise their own produce and have a healthy diet,” he said.
Jamie and Clayton Smith also said they are excited about the agricultural training aspect of the plans.
“We believe this initiative will benefit our community in general, but especially those who will become more self-sustaining from the opportunity to learn and apply farming best practices for more affordable healthy living,” the Smiths said.
Other donors want to see the space remain undeveloped for environmental reasons.
“Saving over 22 acres of forest canopy in Fredericksburg with this project is a dream come true,” said Anne Little. “That is over 4,000 mature trees. Tree Fredericksburg has managed to plant over 8,000 trees in the last 12 years, but with this conservation easement we realize more canopy than we could plant in six years.”
Still others said they contributed to the project for future generations.
“We want our children to grow up in a community with green spaces,” said Emily Taylor.
Brad Smith, Downtown Greens board president, sees the project as an investment in “long term solutions to the challenges our community faces.”
Paula Chow called the campaign “a forever project.”
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime project,” she said. “If ever we can leave a legacy for future generations, this is it.”
Visit downtowngreens.org, call 540/371-7315 or email downtowngreens@gmail.com to support the campaign.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele