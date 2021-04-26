Downtown Greens hopes to buy property adjacent to Braehead Farm in Fredericksburg

Rubin said Downtown Greens' plans for the property make sense because it preserves the community-oriented use of the space.

"In the context of the preservation of the open space, the preservation of farm land, the educational opportunities for children and families and the community gathering spot—I think it just resonates with a lot of people," she said.

Perry said Downtown Greens is hoping for more opportunities to discuss its plans for the property with the EDA, secure financing and negotiate its offer.

"What we are trying to do is just let the EDA know that we have support," she said. "I'm sure one of their concerns is, how is this nonprofit going to come up with the money in time? But we have gotten so much support just in the one month that we have been talking about this to our donors and our partners that we are sure that we can get the money."

Perry said while Downtown Greens' purchase of the property might result in less tax revenue for the city than another use, the organization believes that the preservation of green space is a better long-term goal.

"The less open space we have, the lower the quality of life is for city residents," she said. "And the high quality of life is what attracts new businesses."