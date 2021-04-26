Downtown Greens hopes to buy property adjacent to Braehead Farm in Fredericksburg

Downtown Greens, a community garden in downtown Fredericksburg, has submitted a letter of intent to the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority to purchase the property adjacent to Braehead Farm in the city's Battlefield Industrial Park.
Sarah Perry, Downtown Greens director, said she and board members toured the property earlier this spring and submitted their letter of intent to the EDA on April 7.
She said the organization sees buying the property as an opportunity to expand its programming in the areas of sustainable agriculture, environmental education and land conservation.
"We started getting really excited and talking to people who might partner with us to expand [our operation] in this way," she said. "We realized that there is a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of people who are interested in saving this piece of property—and not just saving it but turning it into this new, beautiful space that the whole community can enjoy."
According to a letter submitted by Downtown Greens to Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Council and EDA members, some of the nonprofit's plans for the property include partnering with Michael Carter—an 11th-generation Black farmer and owner of Carter Farms, a centennial farm in Orange County. They hope to create vocational and workforce agricultural training opportunities while establishing an educational farm to grow food for the regional food bank. They also want to use the wetlands portion as a living classroom for local students and providing opportunities for eco- and agritourism.
The property, which includes wetlands and agricultural space, has frontage on both Belman Road and Tyler Street. It used to be part of Braehead Farm until the farm's owners, George and Roxanna Snead, sold it to Technautics LLC in 2010.
The EDA in January entered into a contract with Technautics LLC to possibly buy the 60-acre property for $2.6 million.
At the time, Bill Freehling, the city's economic development and tourism director and liaison with the EDA, told The Free Lance–Star that the goal was to sell 5 or 6 acres to the city for an expansion of its City Shop and market the rest of the L-shaped tract in smaller parcels. According to a Jan. 26 Free Lance–Star article, the agreement reached in January gave the EDA until November to arrange financing and assess market interest in the divided lots.
Downtown Greens' letter of intent was to purchase the entire property with the exception of the 5 or 6 acres for the City Shop expansion.
Beth Black, chair of the EDA, said the group is in discussion with "several organizations" regarding sale of the property and that "it is not an appropriate time" for additional comment.
Perry said Downtown Greens offered to purchase the property for $2.1 million, with an additional $200,000 to cover expenses related to the EDA's purchase from Technautics. She said their offer, combined with proceeds from selling a handful of acres to the city, will allow the EDA to recoup the entire $2.6 million.
Perry said Downtown Greens will have applied for three grants by the end of this month for a total of about $1.2 million to go toward the purchase, and plans to apply for more.
"There are lots of grants out there for this exact thing—saving farmland, saving wetlands, conserving open space," Perry said.
There has been community interest for several years in preserving the property next to Braehead Farm, which is the last working farm in the city and welcomes thousands of children and adults each year.
Roxanna Snead told The Free Lance–Star in 2019 that since the adjacent parcels have been for sale, the family has been "fearful of the sort of neighbor we could have."
That year, community members formed an informal coalition to advocate for preserving the land from development. The Preserve Braehead Farm Facebook group now has 280 members.
Rebecca Rubin, CEO of the environmental firm Marstel-Day and an advocate for preserving the Braehead property, said she thinks of the space as a "conservation commons."
"I think it's important from a number of perspectives," she said. "It is the last piece of publicly available agricultural space in the the City of Fredericksburg. That's such a treasure. And if you think about it from the perspective of a child visiting the farm, part of what makes that attractive is that there is this 62-acre vista all around it."
Rubin said Downtown Greens' plans for the property make sense because it preserves the community-oriented use of the space.
"In the context of the preservation of the open space, the preservation of farm land, the educational opportunities for children and families and the community gathering spot—I think it just resonates with a lot of people," she said.
Perry said Downtown Greens is hoping for more opportunities to discuss its plans for the property with the EDA, secure financing and negotiate its offer.
"What we are trying to do is just let the EDA know that we have support," she said. "I'm sure one of their concerns is, how is this nonprofit going to come up with the money in time? But we have gotten so much support just in the one month that we have been talking about this to our donors and our partners that we are sure that we can get the money."
Perry said while Downtown Greens' purchase of the property might result in less tax revenue for the city than another use, the organization believes that the preservation of green space is a better long-term goal.
"The less open space we have, the lower the quality of life is for city residents," she said. "And the high quality of life is what attracts new businesses."
The City Council has demonstrated its interest in preserving the Braehead property. In November of 2019, council members voted against a special use permit that would have expanded an auto parts recycling yard into the property, citing concerns about the impact of the operation on the surrounding wetlands.
The EDA has the power to buy and sell real estate to "foster economic development," Freehling told the Free Lance–Star in January.
The EDA will next meet on May 10, but discussions about the sale of property can be conducted in closed session "where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the Economic Development Authority" under Virginia Code.
