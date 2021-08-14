Downtown Greens makes deal to purchase Industrial Park property

Downtown Greens, a nonprofit providing community green space in Fredericksburg, has entered into a contract to purchase a 56-acre parcel in the city’s Industrial Park for $2.25 million.
The land was at one time part of Braehead Farm—the last working farm located in the city—and encompasses living wetlands, agricultural working space and mature trees.
“We just got under contract for a 56-acre open space in the city,” said Downtown Greens Executive Director Sarah Perry. “Just saying that out loud took me aback. What city has that to spare at this point, in our developing times?”
The contract between Downtown Greens and Technautics LLC gives Downtown Greens until Nov. 1 to raise $750,000 to cover the down payment on the purchase, Perry said. Until then, the organization can pull out of the contract with no penalty.
Perry said $170,000 has already been raised towards that total.
“We’re hoping to be able to meet our goal and then meet a similarly aggressive goal for the second [part] of the payment in 2022,” she said.
Founded in 1995, Downtown Greens operates two urban garden areas in the city that it uses to promote sustainable gardening methods and offers a garden club for children. Perry said the purchase will allow Downtown Greens to protect the property from development and continue the nonprofit’s mission of providing the community with accessible green spaces and expand into new areas—particularly education and research.
Partnering with Michael Carter, an 11th-generation Black farmer from Orange County, the organization plans to establish an Agricultural Training Center with the goal of inspiring younger generations to go into farming.
“The average age of a farmer in this country is 60, and that’s a problem for our food,” Perry said.
The training center would teach “hands in the dirt” farming, marketing, small engine repair, food safety training, irrigation and hydroponics, digital technologies and more to those in the 15- to 25-year-old age range.
Downtown Greens also plans to partner with local public and private schools and the University of Mary Washington to offer nature-based learning and research opportunities on the property.
The organization will hold the first of two information sessions about plans for the expansion on Aug. 20 at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op from 5–8 p.m. A second session will be held from 5–8 p.m. Aug. 26 at 25 30 Espresso, with all proceeds from the purchase that evening of a specialty Downtown Greens cocktail going towards the land acquisition.
More information about expansion plans and a link to support the project are at downtowngreens.org/buffer.html#.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele