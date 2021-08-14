Downtown Greens makes deal to purchase Industrial Park property

Downtown Greens, a nonprofit providing community green space in Fredericksburg, has entered into a contract to purchase a 56-acre parcel in the city’s Industrial Park for $2.25 million.

The land was at one time part of Braehead Farm—the last working farm located in the city—and encompasses living wetlands, agricultural working space and mature trees.

“We just got under contract for a 56-acre open space in the city,” said Downtown Greens Executive Director Sarah Perry. “Just saying that out loud took me aback. What city has that to spare at this point, in our developing times?”

The contract between Downtown Greens and Technautics LLC gives Downtown Greens until Nov. 1 to raise $750,000 to cover the down payment on the purchase, Perry said. Until then, the organization can pull out of the contract with no penalty.

Perry said $170,000 has already been raised towards that total.

“We’re hoping to be able to meet our goal and then meet a similarly aggressive goal for the second [part] of the payment in 2022,” she said.

