Downtown Greens meets fundraising goal, can move forward with purchase of Braehead buffer

Fredericksburg’s community garden, Downtown Greens, has met its $750,000 fundraising goal and will begin the process to purchase a 52-acre property in the city, which it plans to use to expand its programming.

“Because of this tremendous community support, Downtown Greens now has the resources to complete Phase 1 [initial acquisition] and to qualify for financing to cover the full purchase price of over $2 million,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 18, the day it reached the initial $750,000 goal.

The property, which includes agricultural land, mature trees and wetlands and is known as the Braehead buffer, is located in Fredericksburg’s Battlefield Industrial Park and adjoins Braehead Farm.

Downtown Greens plans to use the land to create an open greenspace for the community, host nature-based education programs and open a training center for aspiring farmers.

The organization entered into a contract with Technautics LLC to purchase the property in August, contingent on the ability to raise $750,000 for a down payment.

Executive Director Sarah Perry said more than 350 local individuals and businesses contributed to the acquisition effort.