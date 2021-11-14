Downtown Greens preparing to open community food pantry with cold storage

“This is for the community, by the community,” Kirby said. “This is all about doing the next right thing. This is what we should do for each other.”

Early in the pandemic, Downtown Greens gardeners established a “take what you need” garden plot, where members of the community can harvest free, fresh produce.

Occasionally, Kirby said, they would leave out a cooler full of extra produce, but it couldn’t hold much and couldn’t keep fresh foods cool for long.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One day, board and staff members were chatting and someone said, “Wouldn’t it be great if we had a fridge out there?”

“I said, ‘Why can’t we?’” Kirby recalled. “Everyone thought it was a great idea, but no one wanted to take it on. I said I’ll do it.”

The nine-month process of building the pantry started with Kirby submitting a drawing of her idea to the Fredericksburg Planning Commission. Following that, she had to develop a “minor site plan” for approval by the commission.

The end result was a 21-page packet of blueprints, aerial photographs and property line maps, which the commission approved this fall.