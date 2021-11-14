Downtown Greens preparing to open community food pantry with cold storage

Downtown Greens Community Garden has always been there for Javonne Kirby during difficult times.
She first started volunteering at the garden with her daughter when her daughter was 15 and teen angst was straining their relationship.
“We would go there super angry with each other and we would just work it out in the dirt,” Kirby said.
A few years later, the pandemic struck, and she found herself back at the garden.
“Around COVID, I started experiencing difficulties,” Kirby said. “I hadn’t been there for a while, but I knew where to go.”
Now a member of the Downtown Greens board of directors, Kirby wants to ensure that the garden continues to be a source of healing and help for the Fredericksburg community.
She has worked for much of the past year to bring a food pantry with a refrigerator for cold storage to the Upper Garden, located at the intersection of Dixon and Princess Anne streets, and it’s scheduled to open this month.
The Downtown Greens community pantry will be open 24–7 and will be stocked with frozen meats, produce and dry goods. It will be lighted and have an onsite camera for security purposes—and will provide free Wi-Fi for the surrounding neighbors, including the apartments at Hazel Hill.
“This is for the community, by the community,” Kirby said. “This is all about doing the next right thing. This is what we should do for each other.”
Early in the pandemic, Downtown Greens gardeners established a “take what you need” garden plot, where members of the community can harvest free, fresh produce.
Occasionally, Kirby said, they would leave out a cooler full of extra produce, but it couldn’t hold much and couldn’t keep fresh foods cool for long.
One day, board and staff members were chatting and someone said, “Wouldn’t it be great if we had a fridge out there?”
“I said, ‘Why can’t we?’” Kirby recalled. “Everyone thought it was a great idea, but no one wanted to take it on. I said I’ll do it.”
The nine-month process of building the pantry started with Kirby submitting a drawing of her idea to the Fredericksburg Planning Commission. Following that, she had to develop a “minor site plan” for approval by the commission.
The end result was a 21-page packet of blueprints, aerial photographs and property line maps, which the commission approved this fall.
Kirby said she would have given up during the site plan development process were it not for the assistance and encouragement of Marne Sherman, development administrator with the city’s Community Planning and Building office.
Kirby and her friend and fellow Downtown Greens volunteer Keith Sullivan poured cement for the pantry’s foundation and Kirby’s 77-year-old neighbor, John Cunneen, helped them build the dry-goods storage component, which will be fully wheelchair-accessible.
Dominion Power also sent employees to help build the pantry and dig a trench to extend power to the structure, and Cisco Jimenez with JS Electrical wired the structure for electricity.
A garage-ready refrigerator will soon be delivered, Kirby said, and local artist Damtrii Nelson will paint a mural to cover all available surfaces of the pantry.
Kirby said she hopes the pantry will be fully open by the middle of this month.
“The sooner the better,” she said.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will donate items for the first “filling of the fridge,” Kirby said, and following that, other organizations and individuals will be able to sign up to restock the pantry.
Kirby said she feels grateful to have been part of the process of establishing the Downtown Greens food pantry.
“It shows that if you believe in yourself and keep the faith and keep going, you can accomplish big things,” she said. “I hope this will open the door to more endeavors. I hope this is the first of many food pantries in Fredericksburg.”
