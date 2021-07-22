 Skip to main content
Downtown Greens to host neighborhood block party
Downtown Greens—a community garden in downtown Fredericksburg—will host its first annual summer neighborhood block party Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. 

The free family event will include food, games and information from a host of community organizations including the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Habitat for Humanity, Empowerhouse, the Rappahannock Area Health District, Every Page Counts—a nonprofit that brings free books to underserved neighborhoods—Friends of the Rappahannock, the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op, Disability Resource Center and more. 

The block party will be held in the Upper Garden, located at the corner of Dixon Street and Princess Anne Street. 

For more information, visit the Downtown Greens Facebook page.

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

