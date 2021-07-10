Downtown slave auction block on display at Fredericksburg Area Museum

The slave auction block that was removed from the corner of William and Charles streets in downtown Fredericksburg last June is now on display at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
The exhibit includes a temporary interpretation until a broader story can be told and a full display constructed, said Sara Poore, president and CEO of the museum.
The short-term display is on the first floor of the museum because at 1,600 pounds, structural engineers said the block was too heavy to be located upstairs.
It sits behind a partition tucked in the corner of the first floor so that it can only be seen if you seek it out.
There’s a warning sign placed in front of the partition stating that the block “deserves to be viewed in the open, but due to the cultural sensitivity of the object it remains behind the wall until the interpretation and exhibit is completed.”
There’s also a recommendation on the sign warning parents that graffiti remaining on the block may not be appropriate for all ages.
There is derogatory language on the block about police officers that was spray-painted during last year’s protest movement over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Poore noted that the block is owned by the city, and that Fredericksburg officials decided not to erase the graffiti for fear of damaging the block. They also believe it’s now part of the story.
“We look at the auction block as a springboard for future conversations as to where we’ve been, and the struggles of slavery, but also the rising and the incredible accomplishments of the African American community,” Poore said. “As it was during a lot of Civil Rights protests, it’s the young people that are making the move. So how do we make this a relevant story to those young people going forward to the future?”
City Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr., the lone Black council member, said he agrees with the decision to keep the graffiti on the block.
Frye led the effort to have it removed from its former location. He said the graffiti symbolizes what he expressed all along—that people were offended by its presence.
“To me, it’s a two-part story,” Frye said. “The block itself tells a story and then when the block started getting vandalized it’s telling a different story about people expressing themselves and their pain. I’m not saying it was right, but to me, it shows proof that folks were offended by that. If not, they would’ve left it alone. I’m not agreeing with vandalism, but it’s not like it was a precious diamond that people were trying to protect.”
Caroline Ford, a development assistant at FAM, said the block has been “quite the conversation piece” for guests.
Ford said there haven’t been any complaints from visitors about the decision to keep the graffiti.
“I would say more curiosity,” Ford said.
The museum has also added recent signs from last year’s protests with the familiar language “Silence is Violence” and “I Can’t Breathe.” An exhibit contains three CS gas canisters that were used on Fredericksburg protesters by police.
There are additional signs outside the auction block partition. One board is titled the “Slave Block.”
Its header states that “in a town full of historic places of national importance, the slave block may be the most painful and contested object in Fredericksburg’s history.”
The interpretation notes that the slave block stood at the corner of William and Charles for more than 170 years, in front of what was once the Planter’s Hotel. Between 1847 and 1862, at least 18 auctions involving hundreds of enslaved people took place at that corner, the board reads.
Interpreters added that the exact role the block played in the sales of enslaved people is uncertain, but the stone became known as the “auction block” or “slave block.”
There is also a photo of a slave advertisement for Spotsylvania County from Jan. 1 and Jan. 9, 1858, as well as a postcard from 1931 showing Fredericksburg resident Albert Crutchfield, a Black man who was sold at age 15 at that location in 1859, standing at the corner.
A portion of the exhibit is called “Darkness to Light.” It mentions that FAM is seeking to engage the community in a conversation about how to interpret the slave block, as well as other local Black history. It says telling the story of slavery is “the great conundrum of public history” and states that it requires a balancing act to recognize society’s failings while celebrating achievement and progress.
“Some people deny the harshness of slavery and Jim Crow—the corrosive effects of constant oppression,” the exhibit text reads. “But healing cannot take place without understanding and empathy.”
Poore said FAM is looking to hire someone to help tell the story of the auction block.
