Dr. Robert Vranian, who has a heart for treating the whole patient, retiring after 50-year career

Vranian is at the heart of that recognition, said Vossenberg.

“It really stands on his shoulders,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that we’re reaping the benefits of that he planted the seeds for, years and years ago.”

Vranian also helped form the Mary Washington Alliance, a group of more than 500 health care providers. Travis Turner, its senior vice president, called Vranian “the advocate for innovation,” a doctor who focused “not on treating the disease, but treating the patient, not treating chronic care but being an advocate for preventive care. He’s just a community treasure in health care.”

‘DO THE RIGHT THING’

That’s not to say there weren’t times during alliance meetings that Turner might have cringed ever so slightly when he saw Vranian raise his hand to say something. Turner knew that Vranian never shied away from controversial or contentious topics, that if the doctor felt the need to provide feedback, he would do it “whether you wanted it or not,” Turner said.

Vranian wouldn’t call himself a rebel, but said he doesn’t hesitate “to do the right thing” when a patient is involved. If that means stepping on toes of primary care providers who haven’t prescribed what he thinks is the best course of action, then so be it.