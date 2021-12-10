Draft maps redraw, renumber House, Senate maps in Fredericksburg region

Local House of Delegates and state Senate districts would shift drastically under a statewide redistricting plan being considered by the Virginia Supreme Court.

The court released new district maps on Wednesday and political leaders began studying the potential impact. The changes are particularly pronounced in the Fredericksburg region due to a notable population increase, and may result in more compact districts with unfamiliar numbers.

Next week, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in during two virtual teleconferences scheduled from 1–4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Steven Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said the public hearings are important, as anyone looking at the state as a whole would not be knowledgeable of a specific neighborhood’s dynamics. That information, he said, could be useful during the process.

“The broad outline of these plans are likely to remain in place,” Farnsworth said. “But in some cases, you could make the case that this street belongs over here, that street belongs over there, those kinds of things.”