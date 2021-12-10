Draft maps redraw, renumber House, Senate maps in Fredericksburg region

Local House of Delegates and state Senate districts would shift drastically under a statewide redistricting plan being considered by the Virginia Supreme Court.
The court released new district maps on Wednesday and political leaders began studying the potential impact. The changes are particularly pronounced in the Fredericksburg region due to a notable population increase, and may result in more compact districts with unfamiliar numbers.
Next week, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in during two virtual teleconferences scheduled from 1–4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
Steven Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said the public hearings are important, as anyone looking at the state as a whole would not be knowledgeable of a specific neighborhood’s dynamics. That information, he said, could be useful during the process.
“The broad outline of these plans are likely to remain in place,” Farnsworth said. “But in some cases, you could make the case that this street belongs over here, that street belongs over there, those kinds of things.”
Redistricting can have a major impact on whether Democrats or Republicans are in control of the House and Senate. Virginia voters approved the creation of a bipartisan commission to redraw maps this year, but it was unable to come to an agreement. Under the new law, the process the job then was sent to the Virginia Supreme Court, which appointed two specialists who came up with the plans unveiled this week.
Even as public hearings on redistricting wrap up next week, Farnsworth believes the process will be far from over.
“There are no assurances that this is how the story ends,” Farnsworth said. “The last census, the 2010 lines, they were in court almost the entire decade.”
One significant change might come in the 28th House of Delegates District, which includes parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. It flipped from Republican to Democrat, then back to Republican, over the past three elections. In the redistricting proposal, it will become the 65th District and expand from the Fredericksburg and southern Stafford boundaries of the 28th District into Spotsylvania County south of State Route 3 and west of Interstate 95 to Leavells and Courthouse roads.
Much of central Stafford would become the 64th District, while North Stafford would become part of a 23rd District that would stretch into Prince William County east of Interstate 95.
“Because population in rural Virginia is flat or falling, and the population [around Fredericksburg] is growing, there are opportunities for Fredericksburg-area elected officials to run for some of these new districts,” Farnsworth said.
The eastern half of Spotsylvania would join the southern third of Caroline County to form the 66th District, while the western half of Spotsylvania and Locust Grove area of Orange would become the 63rd District. The former 99th District in the Northern Neck would become the 67th District, and include King George County and the northern two-thirds of Caroline.
Big changes are also proposed for Senate seats in the area. District 28, which is now represented by Republican Sen. Richard Stuart of Montross and includes parts of Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George, moves west into western Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper and the southeastern end of Fauquier counties. Much of that area is now in the 17th District and is represented by Republican Sen. Bryce Reeves, who is running for Congress.
Fredericksburg, the Spotsylvania neighborhoods around the city and most of Stafford south of Garrisonville Road would make up the 27th Senate District. King George, Caroline and eastern Spotsylvania would be in the 25th District.
Farnsworth called the new House of Delegates and state Senate maps “good news” for the diverse Fredericksburg region, which saw population growth of 15.5 percent over the past 10 years.
“We are being rewarded for the population growth that we have experienced since the last census,” said Farnsworth. “There is going to be more representation for us in the General Assembly going forward.”
Farnsworth said the new maps will also make it easier for elected officials, who will not have to represent as many different counties. He cited the former 88th District map as an example, which extended west to Warrenton.
“You don’t have to have that big of a territory to cover to get to the 85,000 or so you need to get a House of Delegates seat now,” Farnsworth said. “For elected officials that used to represent a part of the Fredericksburg region and then way out in the countryside, a lot of those ... are going to have more compact districts this time around.”
Farnsworth said some of the new districts will be advantageous for Democrats and some will be advantageous for Republicans—just as the current maps are.
“We’re going to have more representation, but it’ll probably be comparable to the partisan divisions we’ve seen in the past,” Farnsworth said.
To find online maps of the proposed districts, go to vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/maps_special_masters.pdf
To participate in the public comment teleconferences, participants must notify email Redistricting@vacourts.gov and include their name, email address and the area in which they reside. Once registered, a meeting link will be returned with instructions on how to participate in the teleconference. Requests must be received 24 hours before the start of the public hearing.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438