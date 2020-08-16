Drier weather to begin the work week in Fredericksburg

The wet weather will ease off to begin the work week.

Saturday’s rain totals were substantial but not overly impressive in Fredericksburg (white star on graphic). However the I-64 corridor from Richmond to the Tidewater region was hammered by multiple inches of rain as indicated by the darker shading on the graphic. Widespread flooding was the result and many water rescues were conducted by emergency personnel.

This (Sunday) morning showers continue in and around Fredericksburg as a weak low pressure system creeps northward just off the coast. That feature and its associated surface front will pull far enough east by the dinner hour to cause the rain to taper off and – with some luck – allow the sun to peek through before it sets. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-70s (F) under the cloud deck, about ten degrees below mid-August normals.

After a foggy start Monday looks much drier with more sunshine to boot. Afternoon temperatures will climb back into the mid-80s but with lower dew points and light northwesterly breezes it’ll feel fairly comfortable outdoors. Another weak “cold” front will cross the mountains tomorrow and trigger a few showers and storms that will reach western Stafford and Spotsylvania counties by 5:00 pm or so.