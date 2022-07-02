Driver charged with hit-and-run after Stafford crash

A 26-year-old Stafford County man was charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving and no seatbelt, as well as intoxicated driving, after he allegedly rear-ended a vehicle in North Stafford Friday afternoon and then fled the scene.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the driver, Jesus Rodriguez, left a trail in the wake of the wreck with a Mazda 3. Police say his front tag fell off and was at the scene, on Garrisonville Road on the Jessica Cheney Bridge over Interstate 95. There also was a trail of smoke and significant damage to the front end of Rodriguez’s vehicle, Kimmitz said.

Deputy G.P. McCaulley responded to the hit-and-run accident about 4 p.m. Friday and found the Mazda with rear-end damage. Witnesses reported a black car with a wing on the back that had been speeding and weaving through traffic before hitting the Mazda. One witness took a photo of the suspect’s rear tag as he left the scene.

Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz was in the area and conducted a traffic stop on nearby Clarke Road and obtained warrants for the charges against Rodriguez. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

There were no injuries in the accident. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to report intoxicated drivers at 540/658-4400.

