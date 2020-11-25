Driver seriously injured in crash that damaged Caroline High track

The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Caroline County that left the sole occupant of a 2006 Ford Fusion with life-threatening injuries and damaged the Caroline High School track.

The state police preliminary investigation revealed that a 39-year-old male was traveling south on State Route 601 (Golansville Road) at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he crossed State Route 207 and continued into the Caroline High School parking lot.

The vehicle jumped the curb in the parking lot and made its way across a field where the Caroline High track and field teams compete in the shot put and discus. The vehicle then slammed into a fence and caused significant damage to the Cavaliers’ track.

The vehicle came to rest on the field in a painted area where the Cavaliers’ high jumpers participate. The man was wearing a seatbelt.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said a woman was walking her dog in the parking lot at the time, but no one besides the man was injured.

Lippa said the investigation was turned over to the state police because the man had to be helicoptered out and the county doesn't handle investigations of potential fatalities. The sheriff said the man was a Hanover County resident who became incapacitated in some way.

