Driver seriously injured in crash that damaged Caroline High track

The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Caroline County that left the sole occupant of a 2006 Ford Fusion with life-threatening injuries and damaged the Caroline High School track.
The state police preliminary investigation revealed that a 39-year-old male was traveling south on State Route 601 (Golansville Road) at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he crossed State Route 207 and continued into the Caroline High School parking lot.
The vehicle jumped the curb in the parking lot and made its way across a field where the Caroline High track and field teams compete in the shot put and discus. The vehicle then slammed into a fence and caused significant damage to the Cavaliers’ track.
The vehicle came to rest on the field in a painted area where the Cavaliers’ high jumpers participate. The man was wearing a seatbelt.
Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said a woman was walking her dog in the parking lot at the time, but no one besides the man was injured.
Lippa said the investigation was turned over to the state police because the man had to be helicoptered out and the county doesn't handle investigations of potential fatalities. The sheriff said the man was a Hanover County resident who became incapacitated in some way.
State police did not have any additional information about the driver's condition Wednesday.
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer and longtime track and field coach Sansberry Harvey expressed concern for the man’s life. They’re also pondering how to repair the track in time for the winter season, which is scheduled to begin with practice on Dec. 14.
“It was something that really hurt my spirit,” Harvey said. “It hurt me because I really take pride in trying to care for that track.”
The school system paid $63,000 to paint the track blue to represent the Cavaliers’ colors six years ago and had lines repainted this past April. Heizer said there was damage to four of track's eight lanes as well as the high jump area. He said the football field was not affected.
Heizer said central office and the maintenance director are working with the insurance company to determine a timetable and cost of repair.
Heizer said Caroline still has plans to go forward with the winter sports season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc. The Cavaliers are scheduled to host a track meet Dec. 29.
“I’d hate not to be able to start the season or host because of something like this,” Heizer said.
