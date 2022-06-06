Drivers can expect I-95 delays this week

Work on the extension of the Interstate 95 extension project will cause overnight lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops all week.
Beginning Monday evening, the lane closures will be established on southbound I–95 at various points between the Quantico exit and U.S. 17 in Stafford County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The lane closures will be in effect through Friday.
The intermittent southbound I–95 closures will last up to 30 minutes.
The $565 million, 10-mile extension of the electronically tolled lanes is expected to open in late 2023.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436