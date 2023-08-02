A 64-year-old Louisa County man drowned at popular tourist attraction Lake Anna over the weekend, according to the Louisa Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the death, emergency crews responded to a reported drowning at the Lake Anna yacht Club around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

As deputies were headed to the the 13,000-acre manmade lake they were alerted that the man had been missing for more than an hour, according to sheriff’s spokesman Chuck Love. The yacht club’s video also showed the man fall into the water without resurfacing.

Divers with the Department of Wildlife Resources and Spotsylvania’s dive team helped find the missing man, Guadalupe Lopez Reyes, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond.