Dump truck gets stuck under bridge in Stafford, blocking Interstate 95 North for hours

A dump truck driver was charged with reckless driving Tuesday after his vehicle got stuck under an overpass in Stafford County and shut down Interstate 95 North for several hours, state police said.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1998 Kenworth dump truck was traveling north around 12:40 p.m. when the driver accidentally engaged the dump bed at the Truslow Road bridge overpass. The raised dump bed became wedged between the roadway and bridge.

The driver of the truck, Earl V. Vaughan, 69, of Dunnsville suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment, state police said.

The crash caused I-95 northbound and Truslow Road overpass to be closed for several hours while crews checked the bridge and roadway. The Virginia Department of Transportation helped with the cleanup and road closures.

Vaughan was charged with reckless driving, state police said. The crash remains under investigation.