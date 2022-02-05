Durant's bill to restore statewide transportation funding advances in Richmond

“[Durant] has to do this, to support not just our region, but everybody,” said Stafford Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who also serves as president of the Virginia Association of Counties. “This is a state issue. It’s a lot of money to each of these respective jurisdictions.”

Durant said localities were given no notice or opportunity to respond to the lawmakers’ decision two years ago, forcing some county officials to scramble to find alternate funding sources to pay for anticipated obligations.

In Stafford’s case, the loss of funds directly impacted the county’s plans to fund the debt service for the $50 million road bond referendum approved by Stafford voters in November 2019. That referendum included large construction projects throughout the county, as well as numerous road-widening projects and other roadway safety improvements.

“That’s why last year you saw an increase in your personal property tax and in Stafford County there was some pretty strong blowback on that,” Durant said.

Durant said localities are required to spend the money on transportation construction, maintenance and improvements, as well as managing and administering those projects. The money can also be used for public education.