Durant's bill to restore statewide transportation funding advances in Richmond

Transportation money stripped away two years ago by lawmakers that was intended for transportation improvements or educational programs may soon be restored across the state, thanks to a bill introduced by local freshman Del. Tara Durant.
Durant, R–Stafford, said the fight to get House Bill 978 successfully through the House Finance Committee Wednesday on a 12–8 vote was a “herculean effort.” But if ultimately approved, the bill would reverse a February 2020 decision to send $20 million in recordation tax revenue to the Hampton Roads region. That decision took millions of dollars away from localities across Virginia, with the exception of Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads.
The bill introduced by Del. Alex Askew, D–Virginia Beach, created the Hampton Roads Regional Transit Program and dedicated the first $20 million of annual recordation tax distribution to it, leaving any remaining amounts to be distributed quarterly to the localities outside the greater Norfolk region.
“That was about $1 million [in lost revenue] for Stafford County,” Durant said.
March 2020 estimates from the Virginia Department of Taxation shows Stafford’s share for transportation improvements would have been $1.2 million in fiscal year 2021, while Spotsylvania County would have received about $908,000. King George County’s estimated piece of the pie that fiscal year was to be $135,000, while Caroline and Culpeper counties had $279,000 and $120,000 coming their way, respectively. The City of Fredericksburg also lost just over $203,000.
“[Durant] has to do this, to support not just our region, but everybody,” said Stafford Supervisor Meg Bohmke, who also serves as president of the Virginia Association of Counties. “This is a state issue. It’s a lot of money to each of these respective jurisdictions.”
Durant said localities were given no notice or opportunity to respond to the lawmakers’ decision two years ago, forcing some county officials to scramble to find alternate funding sources to pay for anticipated obligations.
In Stafford’s case, the loss of funds directly impacted the county’s plans to fund the debt service for the $50 million road bond referendum approved by Stafford voters in November 2019. That referendum included large construction projects throughout the county, as well as numerous road-widening projects and other roadway safety improvements.
“That’s why last year you saw an increase in your personal property tax and in Stafford County there was some pretty strong blowback on that,” Durant said.
Durant said localities are required to spend the money on transportation construction, maintenance and improvements, as well as managing and administering those projects. The money can also be used for public education.
Durant frequently cited the Fredericksburg regions’ loss of the funds and its impact on her future constituents during her election campaign last year and noted that her opponent, Democratic Del. Joshua Cole, voted in favor of Askews’ bill. She said her new bill, co-sponsored by Del. Wren Williams, R–Stuart, would restore the funds for all localities throughout the state, without costing Hampton Roads.
“The last thing I wanted to do was pull the rug out from Hampton Roads the same way that happened to the rest of the localities,” Durant said. “In a good faith effort, I immediately filed a budget amendment to make Hampton Roads whole. That way, we can do it the way it should have been done.”
Durant said that while the Fredericksburg region has many transportation problems, including “the worst hot spot in the country right around Quantico,” she realizes that other parts of the state have serious needs, too.
“Hampton Roads has serious challenges, but so do [Interstates] 66, 81,” Durant said. “Everyone is fighting for transportation dollars. When you’re talking about transportation funds, there’s a lot of competition for that.”
Bohmke also acknowledged that Hampton Roads’ problems are an important state concern.
“But don’t take all of the counties’ recordation money,” she said. “ … It’s really not fair.”
Durant’s bill now heads to the House Appropriations Committee and she expects it will be voted on next month.
“Seeing what appropriations will do is really the crux of it,” Durant said. “This is both a bipartisan and a regional issue because there are a lot of people advocating for Hampton Roads to keep those funds that have a pretty strong say in it.”
Durant is also the co-patron of House Bill 90, along with Del. Joseph P. McNamara, R–Roanoke, that would eliminate the statewide sales tax on groceries. Virginia is one of only 13 states nationwide that imposes such a tax. The House Finance Committee advanced that bill to the Appropriations Committee as well.
Durant introduced House Bill 1010 that would require a locality’s governing body to hold a referendum before making significant increases in real estate property taxes. The Senate version of that bill was killed in committee last week.
The first-year delegate is also sponsoring a bill that allows veterans who are convicted of a third DUI to keep their driving privileges—with restrictions—if they completed a rigorous Veterans Treatment Court Program or other behavioral health or specialty docket.
Daniel Cortez of Stafford, chairman of the National Vet Court Alliance and veteran’s court mentor, said Durant’s bill would allow veterans who face losing their drivers license because of driving under the influence “an opportunity to demonstrate restitution and responsibility in their communities.”
Durant has also introduced House Bill 1009 which would require public elementary or secondary schools to notify the parent of any student whose teacher “reasonably expects to provide instructional material that includes sexually explicit content” during the school year. Durant said the bill would allow parents an opportunity to review the proposed curriculum material and choose an alternate, parallel assignment for their children if they wish.
“This does not put a huge challenge on educators,” Durant said. “If you’re going to assign a book and you know that you’re going to have to notify the parents … It doesn’t unduly burden them the entire school year.”
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438