DYSON: Bring on the holiday spirit

Bring on the inflatable Santas and snowmen, the green wreaths with red ribbons, the outdoor angels, reindeer and Nativity scenes.

Nothing’s left from the Thanksgiving turkey but the carcass, so it must be time for the most wonderful decorating season of the year.

Of course, some of you got a head start on the rest of us. While we were still thinking about how to carve our pumpkins, you already had your halls decked with boughs of holly. I’ll be honest, I felt a little Scrooge-like when I saw twinkling lights so early, then my companion, Lou, said something that made me stop it with the bah humbugs.

Maybe people want something to feel better about, he said. After a couple years of nothing but bad news from the pandemic and politics, the war in Ukraine and ever-rising deaths from mass shootings in our colleges, clubs and shopping centers, maybe our fellow countrymen and women crave something a little kinder and gentler.

And if putting up Christmas displays in October or November does that—and gets them into the holiday spirit, therefore making them a little nicer to others—then by all means, bring it on.

By the time this weekend is over, I’m guessing Rudolph and Frosty—as well as the Grinch—will have come out of storage and taken their rightful places on area lawns. I’m hoping my living room will have been rearranged to make room for a tree and all the trimmings, especially the village my mother made from plastic canvas and the silly decorations I crafted from cork.

Is it just me, or does everyone add to their decorations year after year to the point you open a box and are surprised by its contents? It’s like Christmas morning all over again when you realize you bought something between last December and this one—and had forgotten all about it.

One of the first things I’ll put up this year is a gift from reader John Griffin Jr. of Spotsylvania County. I was on assignment when our wonderfully friendly receptionist, Cynthia, emailed to let me know he’d dropped off a wreath for me.

She said he’d read a recent column of mine about fall decorating and remembered when I talked with him, 20 years ago (!), when his son, John Griffin III, was in Iraq. I asked Cynthia if there was a place in the office we could hang it and she said John also provided a wreath for the newspaper.

It’s part of a Christmas activity he and his wife, Maureen, have done for decades. Even as a young guy, he enjoyed decorating, and in the past two years, the couple has made about 140 wreaths to give to various people they meet in their travels.

Cynthia said the one in the gift bag for me was “very unique and you’ll definitely want to take it home.” As usual, she was right.

The Griffins placed clear, round bulbs around the wreath and put a colorful light in each one. They added Santas, pine cones and red berries on each side, a Merry Christmas ornament on the bottom and a smiling snowman on top.

The Griffins obviously have no shortage of holiday spirit and I’m grateful, three days after Thanksgiving, that they shared their Christmas joy with us.