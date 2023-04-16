If only humans could take a few cues from a most unlikely animal pair: a wild big cat and a good-natured dog.

But as I saw with my own eyes during a recent trip to the Metro Richmond Zoo, Kumbali the cheetah and Kago the yellow Lab mix have been raised together as brothers and don’t seem to know they are different species. Or if they do, it doesn’t matter to them.

How nice it would be if people could do the same. Instead of getting hung up on skin color, religion or cultural beliefs, we’d see only potential brothers and sisters.

My daughter, Diana, and I took her kids to the Richmond Zoo — which actually is 26 miles southwest of the state capital — during my grandkids’ recent spring break. We’d been there before with Hunter, who’s 12, but hadn’t taken Bella, who’s 5. Like others her age, she missed so much in her younger years because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

We were delighted to see that the private zoo had added the Kumbali and Kago exhibit, but we all were a little skeptical about the peculiar pairing. We didn’t question it as much as a woman standing nearby, waiting for the 10:30 a.m. keeper’s talk. The woman wondered aloud if the dog had been put in there as food for the cheetah — kind of like the goat in the first “Jurassic Park” movie.

As the keeper explained, the two are best friends, not arch-enemies who fight like cats and dogs. After Kumbali was born in May 2015, his mother didn’t produce enough milk for her litter, and Kumbali the runt was losing weight.

Zoo officials “made the difficult decision” to hand-raise him, the keeper said.

While female cheetahs tend to be solitary when they’re not busy raising babies, males form a coalition, a band of furry, fast-moving brothers, and the group stays together for life, the keeper said. The Richmond zoo set out to find a canine brother for Kumbali since the San Diego Zoo had pioneered the practice of pairing cheetahs and dogs more than 30 years ago, according to the zoo’s website.

Richmond officials searched high and low for a shelter that would contribute a puppy. Sounds like some of the shelter staff also were worried the dog would become cat food.

The zoo finally found the right puppy, a yellow Lab mix from a high-kill shelter in Alabama. The male was about the same age as Kumbali, christened Kago and the rest is zoo history.

Videos of them as frisky toddlers show them running and jumping, chasing each other and rolling around on the ground like any little boys would do. The pair, which will celebrate their eighth birthday next month, are more sedate these days.

What doesn’t necessarily come through in the footage are the subtle ways that the dog — the alpha male of the two even though he’s incredibly good-natured — has a calming influence on the cheetah.

Seems that the fastest-moving land animals are more prone to flight than fight, which means they’re super-fidgety scaredy cats that tend to bolt at the slightest disturbance.

Because Labs tend to be pretty laid back — until tennis balls are added to the mix — Kago keeps Kumbali from freaking out.

“The cheetah will take behavioral cues from the dog — learning not to fear his surroundings, but instead embracing them with confidence,” states the zoo website. “The dog normally becomes the dominant figure in the relationship by becoming the protector and leader. The cheetah will not hurt or kill his friend.”

To get his human fix, Kago is taken out of the pen regularly to play and walk around with people. We noticed that he got excited whenever a green-shirted zoo worker approached. I felt a little bad for him, thinking that maybe he doesn’t get to interact with humans as much as he should.

But then, dogs like to work, and it’s clear that Kago, as well as Kumbali, have a specific purpose. The cheetah has been an ambassador for his species, which are considered threatened, and Kago has been by his side to provide support and companionship.

It’s not a match that would ever happen in nature, but it certainly works at the Metro Richmond Zoo.