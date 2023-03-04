Even as the newspaper world changes dramatically — and you loyal readers know what I’m talking about — assignments come along that remind me how great the job is in spite of the challenges.

Two recent examples show a range of comfort provided during vastly different experiences.

The first was a scary situation. Two weekends ago, I was covering a half-marathon at the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail that involved cadets and midshipmen from military service academies. It was a great story even though the hour was early and the temperatures were ridiculously cold.

My companion, Lou, came along to take photos and he hadn’t consumed anything, not even a drink of water. He was lugging heavy equipment and being way more active than usual, earlier than normal, and not used to the chill.

The combination of factors, and some others, left him feeling rough. When he said he needed to go to the car, he took my arm and we headed that way, but he fell to the ground before we got there.

He was still wide awake, thankfully, as kind people from the trail group and Arsenal Events, the race organizers, rushed to our side. An ambulance arrived from the King George Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, and more caring people determined his blood pressure was dangerously low.

Lou started to feel better as he warmed up and drank Gatorade, so he declined a ride to the hospital, and we headed home (but still managed to turn in the story and photos on time.)

But you know the thing that stood out in my mind later as I processed it all?

One of the spectators was Sailor, a Great Pyrenees dog owned by Warren Veazey of Dahlgren. Sailor was totally mellow as he wandered among the crowd before, during and after the race. If someone wanted to pet him, fine. If not, he moved his fluffy but powerful body elsewhere.

I saw Sailor hanging close to Lou a couple times. That didn’t surprise me because we both gravitate toward dogs, and vice versa.

But when Lou fell, Warren rushed to get a chair and helped me get Lou in it. Sailor appeared out of nowhere and plopped himself at Lou’s feet. And the dog stayed there until the ambulance came and Warren had to get jerky treats to lure him away.

Did Sailor know something before the rest of us did about Lou’s dropping blood pressure? Is that why he stayed close? Even a cat person would agree the dog was doing what his breed instinctively does: guard the flock.

That gave me chills, a few tears and a renewed sense of appreciation for the four-legged wonders among us.

I had a similar reminder about the simple pleasures of life — such as good food and conversation — during an assignment last week.

When I walked into the Stafford County home of Joe and Chris–Ann Scott, travelers who have been around the world, I soon felt like I was visiting old friends.

We talked for almost three hours about all the places they’d been, their incredible experiences and how they’d managed to stay healthy and safe throughout their travels. I don’t usually stay that long at one assignment because of time constraints, so it was an absolute treat.

So were the chocolate-chip cookies. The first time Chris–Ann ever entered a baking contest, she won a blue ribbon for her cookies, as well as the purple Rosetta for best entry among desserts at the 2019 State Fair of Virginia.

There’s no secret recipe, she said, but her husband mentioned quality ingredients, such as Ghirardelli chocolate chips, and that she freezes them and the M&Ms used, before dropping them into the mixture.

I had to test a few cookies to determine the candies do indeed stay whole during baking. What I didn’t eat during our interview, the Scotts sent home with me, and I can’t tell you the willpower it took to save two for my mom so she could try them.

The interaction with the Scotts, as well as Sailor and his human friends, reminds me that life often is like a box of chocolates. While you never know what you’re gonna get, it’s often the kindness of people, and pets, that makes it a sweet experience.