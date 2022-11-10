DYSON COLUMN: Behind-the-scene observations of recognizing veterans

With every story, I usually have more information about the subject than I can possibly include, and that’s true with our annual “Salute to Veterans” section.

No doubt, you’ve noticed that we’re publishing names only this year. It was a tough decision not to include photos but one we had to make because of our limited resources.

I loved the first few years we did our salute, when we were able to include a paragraph about each person and a photo from their era. Practically at a glance, you could tell who served when, either from their distinctive uniforms or their eyeglasses. (I would have said hairstyles but most military people don’t have a lot of choice there.)

I revisited those photos this year in order to compile our list which amounts to five years’ worth of submissions. As always, I felt a mix of emotions.

I paused every time I saw images of those killed in action—their young and innocent faces suggesting they had their whole lives in front of them. I thought about how my own situation might be different if that had been my father, who served in the Army, or my companion, Lou, who was in the Marine Corps.

I was impressed by the staggering number of Fredericksburg-area residents, and their relatives, who have been in the military, especially during World War II. I counted at least seven soldiers, sailors and Marines who served in three conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Likewise, some of their children and grandchildren put on uniforms and repeatedly were deployed to the desert and Middle East for modern wars.

And I was touched by the people who submitted new names because, for the most part, they were unbelievably gracious, and grateful, for this small acknowledgement of their servicemember, particularly if it’s someone who’s no longer with us.

Case in point: Bruce Levy submitted the name of his late father, Paul. “Thank you for doing this!” Bruce wrote. “He was proud of his military service during the Korean War.”

Penny Withers emailed that she and her husband, Nelson, wanted to pay tribute to their fathers, “these special men” who served during Word War II. Her pride radiated from the words she typed, both for those who came before the couple—Thomas Calvin Lewis and Nelson “Tom” Withers Sr.—and after them.

Her “mom pride” also showed when she said her youngest son, Christian, has completed four years in the Navy and just re-enlisted for six more. When I suggested we add his name, she gushed that it would be an honor.

An email from Corretta Kay about her father, Ovander H.R. Kay, was so sweet. She described how proud she is of his Army service which included two tours in Vietnam.

He also stepped up to do what needed to be done, back home. She’s disabled and her parents (Mom is Vivian) have taken her children to sports and appointments—and even purchased a bigger house so they could all live together.

“My parents raised (us) to not take education for granted, to believe and have faith in God, work hard and give back to our community,” she said, adding how grateful she’s always been that her father never stopped learning or giving. “He’s always been here for the community and his family.”

While many of the calls and emails were gratifying, one made me laugh out loud. Sara Toye of Spotsylvania County submitted the name of her husband, Richard Toye, a World War II vet who’s 96 years old.

I was intrigued—and impressed to think that someone from her generation would be sending emails. I suggested she had to be one of the oldest emailers I’d ever corresponded with and tactfully (I hope) asked her age.

“I am a mere 75,” she responded, adding a few laughing emojis. “I was a child bride and am a trophy wife.”

See what I mean about there always being more information than what makes it into a story?

Happy Veterans Day to all and thank you for your service.