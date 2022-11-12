DYSON COLUMN: Falling into the right season

A day or two after Halloween, I put away jack-o’-lanterns and ghosts but wasn’t quite ready for turkeys and pilgrims.

Then I saw one of many Facebook ads about getting my shopping done before it’s too late and decided I better enjoy Thanksgiving before it gets gobbled up by Christmas.

It’s not just my imagination that signs of the season are going up earlier all the time. This year, Christmas trees and lights, candy cane-striped pajamas and poinsettia-covered tablecloths seemed to be on store shelves the same time people were shopping for back-to-school items.

No doubt, part of this year’s push is to combat the depressed economy by urging people to shop early and often. A sad byproduct is that Thanksgiving gets treated like a red-headed stepchild, and that’s why I decided to bathe my home in the orange glow of fall colors.

And you know what? I like it.

I’ve always been fond of decorations people make with their own two hands—or buy specifically with us in mind—and my Thanksgiving displays are prime examples. There’s a spectacular “Happy Harvest” wreath in the kitchen with scarecrows, pumpkins and twists of ribbons that my daughter-in-law, Jamie, made. She didn’t follow a pattern or try to copy one she’d seen (which is how I do most crafts). She created her own version.

It’s not far from a plastic-canvas turkey whose feathers are extravagant ribbons of green, yellow and rust and whose dangling legs have bells on the end of them. My mother made that, as well as plastic-canvas pilgrims and a couple small, ceramic turkeys.

A foam picture frame decorated by my oldest grandchild, Emily, last Thanksgiving declares “Thankful for Fall” and includes an image of her and my youngest grandchild, Bella. And as the genes would have it, these two cousins are 16 years apart but share some of the same personality traits, including creativity.

Not far away are wooden blocks from my sister-in-law Annamaria in New Jersey, who had her country relatives in mind when she selected “Gobble, Gobble Y’all” and “Give Thanks Y’all.”

On the kitchen table is a metal container, the shape and size of a gift bag. It came from my “Lake Anna mother,” Betty Gentry, who knows how much I like chickens. The rooster pictured has pumpkins at his feet, and I added sunflowers and other orange plastic blooms to the container.

The coffee table features another sunflower, this one potted and surrounded by two wonderful orange scented candles. They were secret Santa gifts one year from Betty Snider.

That arrangement is bordered by two wine bottles I decorated. One is a scarecrow with a felt hat that covers fake straw hair and the other, a turkey whose face looks like an Angry Bird. Its tail has fake leaves glued to wooden skewers and attached to the back of bottle, and there are some real wild turkey feathers as well, courtesy of my companion Lou.

There are other decorations from secret Santas—and man, I miss the days when we had an office full of people who got into the holiday spirit. Some items on display came from the dollar store and a few were in a giveaway box someone left at the end of their driveway.

Lou can’t resist the promise of one person’s trash being another’s treasure.

Looking at the displays with their splendid autumn tones gets me thinking about the people behind them and that puts me in a grateful and appreciative mood. And that’s just how I want to feel during the second week of November, not like I’m behind the eight ball on Christmas chores.