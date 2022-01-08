DYSON COLUMN: Grateful for those who work in the cold to keep us warm

When everyone sat around the table at Thanksgiving and shared what they were grateful for, I’m guessing conveniences such as lights, heat and flushing toilets weren’t mentioned much.
But didn’t they skyrocket to the top of the important list last week, especially if you spent several days in the cold and dark like we did? Every time I’ve flipped a switch or flicked a toilet handle in the last few days, I’ve been reminded how many things we take for granted, how easily they can disappear and how downright hard it is to live without them.
If you’re still experiencing the latter—because we’ve heard some homes may be without electricity for up to 10 days—I’m so sorry.
If you’ve returned from the dark side—and the land without connectivity and indoor plumbing—don’t you have a newfound respect for our forefathers and mothers who lived without all of our comforts of home? And a renewed sense of gratitude for the dedicated repair crews who made their way through dropping temperatures, drooping trees and sagging power lines to make things right again?
When I saw the yellow trucks of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative on our road, as well as work vehicles from other power companies, they looked like knights in shining armor to me.
They’re like police officers, fire and rescue workers and hospital clinicians and providers. While the rest of the world shelters in place—or should during these types of emergencies—they run toward the crisis to help.
We saw some of the crews in action on Wednesday when we felt it was safe to venture out. Plus, it was 47 degrees in the house by then and I was chilled to the bone.
Menopausal moments aside, I’ve always been cold-natured. My companion, Lou, jokes I’d better never move north of the Mason-Dixon line.
This recent situation made me realize I could handle the chores involved with living without luxuries, but being able to see my own breath while inside the house is too much.
For the first two days without power, we occupied ourselves by hauling in water buckets we’d stored outside for such emergencies, then scooping up snow and melting it over a propane-fueled camp stove when the supply ran out.
I heated up bottled water to wash our hands and dishes. I warmed up soup and cooked franks and beans over the stove by lantern light. (In retrospect, that second meal probably wasn’t the best choice in a household without flushing toilets, but enough about that.)
I read a mystery by candlelight which sounds a lot more enjoyable than it was. Lou listened to the news outside in his truck because he couldn’t find a battery-operated transistor radio we thought we had on hand.
We didn’t mind being without television for a couple days because does the news really change that much from day to day anymore?
We still have our Christmas decorations out, so every night, he turned on battery-operated lights around our little village, a beautiful frosted bottle with a cardinal on the front (thank you Betty and Horace) and other assorted trees and displays. It felt almost cozy under our three layers of clothing and the heavy crocheted blanket, a recent gift handmade by my daughter-in-law Jamie.
Lou also placed battery-operated candles and flashlights in key places and kept a few other candles burning while we were awake.
While we managed OK for the first 48 hours, I started to get antsy on Day 3. Not being able to do my job, plus limited contact with the office and news sources I’ve been in touch with regularly since the pandemic began was making me nervous.
Somehow, my mother had electricity, which is a miracle in itself because her home tends to lose power or phone service after so much as a puff of wind. We packed up empty buckets, my laptop computer and phone chargers and clothes to change into after much-needed showers.
We saw the repair crews working on our way to her house, where I was able to get warm and get some work done. We ate a meal cooked from a normal stove then headed home for another frigid night.
Thankfully, those work crews had mended our lines, because we saw lights in houses along our road. We walked into a home that already had heated up by 15 degrees and it warmed us, heart and soul.
We went to bed wearing normal pajamas—not gloves, hats and the heaviest robes in our closet—and were grateful for people who worked in the cold and snow so we could be comfortable again.
