DYSON COLUMN: Grateful for those who work in the cold to keep us warm

We didn’t mind being without television for a couple days because does the news really change that much from day to day anymore?

We still have our Christmas decorations out, so every night, he turned on battery-operated lights around our little village, a beautiful frosted bottle with a cardinal on the front (thank you Betty and Horace) and other assorted trees and displays. It felt almost cozy under our three layers of clothing and the heavy crocheted blanket, a recent gift handmade by my daughter-in-law Jamie.

Lou also placed battery-operated candles and flashlights in key places and kept a few other candles burning while we were awake.

While we managed OK for the first 48 hours, I started to get antsy on Day 3. Not being able to do my job, plus limited contact with the office and news sources I’ve been in touch with regularly since the pandemic began was making me nervous.

Somehow, my mother had electricity, which is a miracle in itself because her home tends to lose power or phone service after so much as a puff of wind. We packed up empty buckets, my laptop computer and phone chargers and clothes to change into after much-needed showers.