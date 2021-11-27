DYSON COLUMN: Grateful for those willing to be named

Part of me wanted to share the gratitude attitude we all should have, especially this time of year, and list a few things for which I’m thankful in this column.

I planned to spell out the word grateful, starting with “G is for grandchildren,” and go from there. I was thinking about what the other letters represented as I drove to an assignment last week in King George County.

While I’ve been watching from afar—covering county meetings virtually since the pandemic began—a public hearing on the Confederate memorial marked the first time since March 2020 that I attended a meeting in person.

Thankfully, it didn’t cause nearly as much anxiety as I worried it would, but one thing did happen that changed the course of this column.

I asked a young man who spoke at the public hearing for the spelling of his name. When I told him I worked for the newspaper, he said he’d rather stay out of it and not be included.

I told him I was sorry, but he was at a public meeting, and all comments become part of the public record. It’s sort of like the line from the Miranda warning that police give suspects upon arrest. Anything you can say and will be used, but in a newspaper account rather than in a court of law.