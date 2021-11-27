DYSON COLUMN: Grateful for those willing to be named

Part of me wanted to share the gratitude attitude we all should have, especially this time of year, and list a few things for which I’m thankful in this column.
I planned to spell out the word grateful, starting with “G is for grandchildren,” and go from there. I was thinking about what the other letters represented as I drove to an assignment last week in King George County.
While I’ve been watching from afar—covering county meetings virtually since the pandemic began—a public hearing on the Confederate memorial marked the first time since March 2020 that I attended a meeting in person.
Thankfully, it didn’t cause nearly as much anxiety as I worried it would, but one thing did happen that changed the course of this column.
I asked a young man who spoke at the public hearing for the spelling of his name. When I told him I worked for the newspaper, he said he’d rather stay out of it and not be included.
I told him I was sorry, but he was at a public meeting, and all comments become part of the public record. It’s sort of like the line from the Miranda warning that police give suspects upon arrest. Anything you can say and will be used, but in a newspaper account rather than in a court of law.
It wasn’t the first time someone asked to remain anonymous. In fact, since COVID-19 came on the scene and caused so much contention in our society, all of us in newspapers have heard that far too often. People will spout their opinions about vaccine mandates and masks, how effective the use of malaria pills or medicine for milk cows is in treating the virus—as long as they’re sharing posts on social media or even standing on a street corner, protesting overreach by the government. Ask them their name for a newspaper article and it’s a different story.
That led me to add a new item for my gratitude list. Especially after 2020 and 2021, I am supremely grateful for people who are brave enough to stand up for their convictions—and give the correct spelling of their names while they’re at it.
I understand that people sometimes are reluctant to be identified because they fear retribution, particularly by employers about whom they may be speaking. That’s why I so admired the guts of Amanda Davitt, an emergency room nurse at Mary Washington Hospital, who said in the summer she didn’t plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she believes in an individual’s right to make her own decisions regarding health care.
Whether her opinion is right or wrong is another matter—and a topic I don’t want to get into in this space. But you have to admire her backbone. She was willing to be named and photographed for her beliefs.
Before we got together for an interview, I stressed that her story, name and photo would be featured prominently in our newspaper and website—and was she sure about this? She said she was and that she hoped that others who shared her viewpoint would join her at our interview.
I wasn’t surprised when they all decided otherwise. They couldn’t afford to risk their jobs over a story.
But many who don’t want to be named aren’t exactly whistleblowers or even saying anything mildly controversial. They simply don’t want their names in the paper.
What’s even more frustrating is when they contact me and provide all this great information, then pull the plug on the story when it’s time to get their names and where they live.
While part of me has to respect their decision, another part of me—the one that’s a reporter—says that if you really believe in what you’re saying, doing or suggesting, man up (and woman up) and be courageous enough to have your name printed next to your principles.
I, for one, would be forever grateful.
