DYSON COLUMN: Holiday hope from two unusual sources

What do a Spotsylvania County lung doctor and a superstar recording artist have in common?

Not a lot, at first glance. But after talking with Dr. Jorge Dolojan about how he feels during his third December of treating patients with COVID-19, I realized his message was similar to one offered by Dolly Parton during her holiday special.

The theme for both was hope. Hope because things have gotten better, in terms of being able to treat the disease that's killed more than 1.1 million Americans. And hope that we'll be looking at a time "When Life is Good Again," as described by Parton in a song she co-wrote.

Now, before you think I'm under the influence of coquito—Puerto Rican eggnog and a favorite of my companion, Lou, and his family—let me clarify. I swear I have not seen all that many Hallmark movies this season.

But I was flipping through the channels the other night and came across "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas." I missed the first hour and Willie Nelson's appearance as a wise man, darn it, and admit I was a little cynical when I saw Dolly dressed in a tight reindeer-and-rhinestone outfit.

The superficial side of me couldn't stop looking at her face. She's such a down-to-earth, generous and compassionate woman; why in the world does she feel the need to undergo so much plastic surgery?

I know the answer — so she won't look like she's 76. But really, which is worse? Natural wrinkles or unnatural weirdness?

That's a question for another day.

As I watched the predictable plot and all the sugar-filled sentiments about the importance of home, family and honoring the real meaning of Christmas, I felt my cynicism melt like a marshmallow in hot chocolate.

When she sang about life being good again and making it "through this long dark night," my eyes welled up with tears. She co-wrote the song in 2020 and the official video shows a lot of people wearing scrubs and masks when we probably were experiencing some of the darkest days of COVID.

But so much more has happened since then, with our government and society, with war and bullies, with strife and division, that I couldn't help but be inspired by her words:

"We'll make it through this long dark night.

"Darkness fades when faced with light

"But everything's gonna be alright

"When life is good again."

I was even more surprised when feelings of hope surfaced while interviewing Dolojan for a story in today's paper about COVID cases. When asked how he was feeling mentally, emotionally, physically and even spiritually, he focused on the hope he has this holiday season.

I get the feeling that he tends to be a pretty positive person anyway, and he said that as a doctor, "We have to have hope. Human beings, we are quite resilient."

He went on to mention a list of horrible diseases that we've dealt with, and overcome, as a society. He also said something that touched my heart, especially as a reporter who's written too many stories in the last three years about death and devastation from this particular virus. It's included in the news story and is worth repeating here as well.

"We’ve been able to survive all of it and that means something, that says something about who’s watching over us, so I can’t help but be positive," Dolojan said.

May your Christmas be merry and your holidays filled with gratitude, and hope.