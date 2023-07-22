The insects swarming in the backyard looked and sounded like mini versions of B-52 bombers.

For a nightmarish split-second, I had visions of being devoured like some poor schmo stumbling onto nasty red ants in Africa. Then I imagined the green flyers ravaging all the leaves like locusts, then heading to the front yard to consume the blue and white hydrangea blooms and red mandevilla in my hanging basket.

The closer I got to the buzzing, the more I realized the beetles were only worried about ravaging each other.

The swarms of June bugs were looking for love, and their attitude seemed to be the more the merrier. I picked up a number of “beetle kabobs,” sticks piled high with bugs getting a lusty lesson on the birds and the bees.

Maybe they’ve swarmed like that every year and I’ve never seen it. But with everything else happening as a result of climate change and hotter weather these days, the flight of the fat bugs gave me the willies.

So did the carport when it started looking like a beetle burial ground. The June bugs seemed to be petered out after their activities and many hit the concrete, belly side up. I also noticed piles of smaller, brown beetle-looking shells as well.

The carcasses were the latest in an ever-growing list of weirdness. I mean, have we ever smelled the smoke from fires burning in Canada before? Before this summer, did any of us think we could get bitten by a mosquito in the United States and develop malaria? And who would have thought the ocean off the coast of Florida would feel like a hot tub?

People who scoffed at global warming are about as oblivious as those June bugs who were so focused on making a connection, they didn’t notice the danger around them. I could have swatted most of them into the next yard with a plastic bat.

While I wasn’t feeling particularly batty in that regard, I was getting worried about winged invasions in general. I felt some relief after checking with the Rappahannock Area Health District and finding out there haven’t been any viruses spread locally by mosquitoes, such as West Nile or Zika.

Unlike the five cases of malaria — four in Texas and one in Florida — that people acquired in their home states and not on international safari, the same hasn’t happened in Fredericksburg or the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, said Allison Balmes–John, RAHD spokesperson. Yet.

To quote Forrest Gump, “that’s good. One less thing.”

While I had her attention, I asked about ticks, too, and my skin crawled a little at her response. Virginia is considered a high-incidence area for tickborne illnesses such as Lyme disease.

There’s been a slight increase in local cases of Lyme disease this year, she said, but totals are still within the typical number of cases we would expect to see. Thankfully, there hasn’t been an increase in other tickborne illnesses such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Tick Fever.

I’ve seen Facebook posts about the unusual number of flies this year, and I swear I can’t sit outside on the porch in the evenings without something biting me. And I’m not talking about my companion, Lou.

The situation was just as bad during a recent daytime assignment, outside, when I thought I was being eaten alive. I don’t know what was chewing on my arms and ears, but I saw little brown bugs all over my notebook.

Bugs have always been a part of life in the summer, and maybe all the things flying in our midst are normal. Perhaps it’s just part of the ebb and flow of their life cycles.

Or maybe, as the old-timers suggest, it doesn’t get cold enough in the winter anymore to kill off the cooties and we’re seeing the results of that each summer. Whatever the case may be, I’m keeping my eyes peeled for the creepy crawlers.