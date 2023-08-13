During my regular nightly phone call to my mother one evening last week, I moaned about a highly inconvenient task.

I’d had to put my dinner (a mixture of loaded potato soup and fresh green beans) into a pot and heat it up on a stove because the microwave was broken. I complained what a nuisance that was, and probably exaggerated a little when I asked if she could imagine anything more primitive.

“Oh, you poor thing,” she said, sarcastically.

She remembers tasks over her 86 years of living that were far more rigorous than warming a meal on the stove. But when you’re used to dropping soup in a bowl and sticking it in the microwave for a minute and a half, who wouldn’t want to put the other way of doing things on the backburner?

The incident was the second reminder in four days that the conveniences I take for granted can be eliminated in a moment’s notice. A storm earlier in the week knocked down several trees on our road and left us without electricity for five hours, from about 7:30 p.m. to after midnight.

Dinner was over, and we hadn’t planned to watch TV, but there were things I needed to do that night — and being able to see was clearly a requirement. When that got put on hold, I decided to retire early, about 9 p.m., and couldn’t sleep.

Thankfully, it wasn’t unbearably hot, but I’ve come to rely on the background noise provided by a fan. Without it, all I heard were the nighttime sounds of crickets and frogs, and their symphony was anything but soothing.

As soon as the power clicked back on, I jumped out of bed. I turned off things that were left on, like the kitchen light, and turned on what I hadn’t been able to earlier, like the fan. I also walked through the house and set all the clocks because there’s nothing that bugs me more than a clock flashing time at you.

Well, there is one other big pet peeve: people who go to meetings, lectures or museum tours and proceed to talk while the speaker is addressing the crowd. If you aren’t interested in hearing what’s being said, stay the heck home so the rest of us can listen in peace.

But I digress.

I like to think of myself as a country girl who doesn’t need a lot of gadgets with bells and whistles and someone who, hopefully, could survive whatever crisis came her way. But as evidenced by the two experiences last week, I’ve gotten mighty used to some routines and don’t enjoy the disruptions.

How could I soften butter for some blueberry bread I was baking that evening without the microwave? Or cook oatmeal the next morning? I certainly didn’t plan to stand in front of the stove for five minutes, stirring a pot of old-fashioned oats mixed with milk and water.

I’ll bet some of you are rolling your eyes just like my mother did. You’re thinking I’m lucky I never had to cook on a stove fed by a wood fire, haul water from the nearby well or go out back to use the outhouse.

And you’re right, I am extremely lucky I was able to go out the next day and get a new microwave.