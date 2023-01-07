DYSON COLUMN: Please pass the honey, this head cold is hard to bear

I Hope you all got what you wanted for Christmas and that you rang in the new year in prime fashion.

I got an unwanted case of the cooties and spent the days leading up to 2023 nursing a sore throat and head cold.

And sleeping. OMG. I was afraid I was turning into a bear because my need for long winter naps felt like I was slipping into hibernation. I have developed quite a taste for honey since my brother, Howard, began keeping bees a few years ago, so it makes me wonder.

I've since learned there are plenty of us in mild respiratory misery. Not that I've seen many people in person since Christmas week. I've been on house arrest except for a couple trips to the grocery store—always masked—and remain grateful that I'm able to work from home.

That benefits my co-workers as well because who would want to be in the same room with me when I'm constantly sneezing and blowing my nose? Plenty of times, I've wished I could get away from myself.

As I've talked and emailed with others, I've heard a similar trend: that people picked up something at holiday gatherings, usually from the younger set.

My 5-year-old granddaughter has had one bug after another since she started kindergarten last fall. Bella also is a sweet child, always ready to share with others. When we gathered on Christmas Eve, she was so excited to open a card and pull out two bills, she gasped and showed me the money.

When I jokingly asked if it were for me, she said no at first. Then, in a split second she said I could have one and she'd have the other. I thought that was incredibly kind—even if she planned to keep the $20 bill and give me the $5.

So if she's that considerate with cash, imagine her generosity with germs that she unwillingly passes along, just because she wants to be close.

But then, there's so much crud in the air, it's hard to tell where we caught this particular bug because several in my family have dealt with similar symptoms—and have not been able to find many over-the-counter treatments in stores.

I don't know how many of us have taken COVID-19 tests. I swabbed my nostrils as soon as my sore throat appeared. Negative.

Then, symptoms seemed to abate and I spent several days cleaning up Christmas aftermath, doing crafts, cooking and reorganizing my linen closet, only to suffer a setback on the second day of the new year.

During a call a few days later with a health official, I mentioned the reason for my raspy voice and he said his wife had the same thing. They also thought it was a cold but it turned out to be COVID so I took another test, which also was negative.

So, as we start the second week of 2023, I'm hoping, like lots others, that the bug that's been in my bonnet since last year will go away. If you'll excuse me, I think it's time for another cup of hot tea with plenty of honey.