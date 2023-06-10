My last column included words of wisdom from a 5-year-old; this one offers sage advice from someone in the senior set.

For the last 10 days, I’ve been with my 86-year-old mother as she had surgery, came home for five days, then had to return because of complications. She endured an attempt to get booted out of the hospital before she fully recovered from anesthesia; her innards taking their own sweet time about waking up and working again; and then projectile vomiting along the lines of “The Exorcist.” Full disclosure: she was not hospitalized in the Fredericksburg area.

But through it all, she’s been as kind and considerate as ever. None of us who know her were surprised. For decades, she’s embraced the theory that “you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.”

Why you’d want to catch flies is another matter, but you get the point. Her life motto is as meaningful as the one proclaimed by my 5-year-old granddaughter, Bella, who learned in kindergarten that “you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”

When my Mom had to return to the hospital because she was feeling so awful, I watched her chatting back and forth with a friendly nurse’s aide. I commented on how pleasant my mother always is, in just about any circumstance, and her response was a slightly different take on what Bella had learned.

“I look at it this way,” my mother said, making eye contact with the aide who was probably in her 20s. “You can go with the flow or you can be mean and nasty. And who wants to be around someone who’s mean and nasty?”

“No one,” said the young aide, smiling all the while.

I dare say the health care worker has come across a few patients in the latter category who fussed about everything, and I’m afraid a few of them are in my family tree. None of us ever knows how we’ll do in such situations, but it doesn’t seem to take a lot of energy to be polite. And these days, when too many people have a difficult time with simple courtesy, the use of “please” and “thank you” goes a long way.

Most of us don’t have the extreme polite gene my Mom does, and her demeanor certainly is an example to the rest of us. On the morning we ended up in the emergency room after her Linda Blair imitation, one of the surgeons came in to go over the results of a scan. We’d met him about 10 years ago, and he was so friendly and cheerful, just seeing him made both of us feel better.

He asked how she was and my mother automatically replied, “Just fine, thank you.”

He laughed and said, “If you’re fine, what are you doing here?”

She offered a few details about what she was experiencing, but downplayed her suffering as she tends to do — because, as she would say, what good does it do to complain about it? Her bigmouth daughter filled in the blanks.

As we were getting ready to head home, a nurse came to take out her IVs, and he was bending over the bed in a rather awkward way. My Mom asked if he’d like to raise it so it wouldn’t hurt his back.

“Did you used to be a nurse?” he asked, adding that nurses are told in basic training to do everything they can to save their backs.

“No,” I added. “She’s just kind.”